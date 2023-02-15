Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: YouTube (L-R) A.J. Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster A.J. Brown Blasts Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter, Calls Him "TikTok Boy" By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 15 2023, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

This year's annual day of love wasn't so lovely after all. The 2022 NFL season came to an end a few days ago, but nothing, not even oh-so-sweet Valentine's Day, could ease the tension still stewing between the Super Bowl LVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the most romantic day of the year, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to be a certified hater and ruffled some feathers on social media with a Valentine's Day "greeting card" aimed at Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, among others, wasn't too pleased with JuJu and his trolling behavior. On that note, stick around as we break down the beef between JuJu Smith-Schuster and A.J. Brown.

Why do JuJu Smith-Schuster and A.J. Brown have beef?

On Feb. 14, the Chiefs wide receiver decided to be a jerk and troll Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Twitter with a Valentine's Day-themed roast. The social media post referenced the controversial defensive holding penalty committed by Bradberry late in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock and kick the Super Bowl-winning field goal.

James previously admitted he grabbed JuJu's jersey, but before he could respond to the tweet, his teammate A.J. Brown came to his defense and fired back at the 26-year-old Super Bowl champ. A.J. started by killing JuJu with kindness, congratulating him and the Chiefs on their win. But then, he didn't hesitate to put the Pro Bowler on blast.

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

"First off, congratulations. Y'all deserve it," A.J. tweeted. "This is lame. You was on your way out of the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your one-year deal, TikTok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don't act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!" Oof, there's no doubt that the "TikTok boy" line still stings.

JuJu didn't take long to respond to A.J.'s diss: "Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro." We don't know about you, but that's one of the worst comebacks we've ever heard. JuJu had plenty of responses he could've sent, like a picture of himself posing with the Lombardi Trophy, but instead, he failed miserably.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also called out JuJu for his trolling.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also came to his teammates's defense and called out JuJu several times on Twitter. His first shot came as a quote tweet, with the 25-year-old athlete writing, "School boys acting gangsta ..." C.J. quickly sent out another tweet, stating, "JuJu ran from me when I check him in game then 10 got his smoke."

Big 🧢, also I told you in the game to stop all that talkin because we were gonna come back and win that game. Now help me decide which finger I need to get sized for this ring 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Xv97nrRBQW — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2023