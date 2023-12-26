Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Kamar de los Reyes Has Died and Left Behind a Wife and Three Kids Kamar de los Reyes passed away at age 56. He left behind a wife, who is also an actor, and three kids. Details about his family are ahead. By Melissa Willets Dec. 26 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Dec. 24, 2023, fans learned of the very tragic news that Kamar de los Reyes of One Life to Live fame had died following a battle with cancer. Fans were shocked and heartbroken.

The star, who is also well known for being the villain in the video game Call of Duty, leaves behind a wife and kids. Keep reading for details about his loving family.

Kamar de los Reyes's wife is also in show business.

As many fans know, Kamar was married to Sherri Saum, an actor who also appeared on One Life to Live. She of course played Kerri Reynolds from 1999–2002. Meanwhile, Kamar took on the role of Antonio Vega from 1995–2009. So, their time on the soap opera would have overlapped, and the set is where the couple presumably met and fell in love.

Not too much is known about them, other than that they said "I do" in 2007 and lived in Los Angeles. Kamar and Sherri share two sons (more about them in a moment). Meanwhile, Sherri's Instagram mostly focuses on her career, but once in a while, she shares photos of her family, including a post that praised her husband for his most important role as a dad.

Kamar de los Reyes had three kids, including twin sons.

The beloved actor is not only survived by his wife, but by their two young children: 9-year-old twins Michael and John. He also had an older son, Caylen, age 26, from a previous relationship.

Fans stepped up to support the mom and her children in light of their very sad loss, with one person commenting on Sherri's most recent Instagram post, "We love you, sending love and prayers to you and your kids."

Kamar de los Reyes also left behind a substantial net worth.

As fans mourn the loss of the soap and video game star, and send their thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids, some also can't help but wonder what kind of net worth Kamar may have amassed over the course of his memorable career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kamar counted $3 million as his fortune before his truly tragic death at a very young age. He had been a working actor for decades before he went from the small to the big screen and starred in movies like Nixon and Salt. The last project he completed was in 2023 on the show All American, playing Coach Montes.