Kanye West's New Song "Life of the Party" Has Been a Long Time Coming

Just a few short weeks after that, footage of Tyler, the Creator and Ye in the studio together leaked online. In the original clip with audio, "Life of the Party" can be heard playing over the studio speakers, with the line "straight from Shibuya, on some zen" being a standout of the clip.

When "Donda" was originally released, however, the song was missing from the project, leaving a lot of fans speculating about why it didn't make the final cut.