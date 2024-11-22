Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley Were Spotted Together at Liam Payne's Funeral — Inside Their Relationship Several photos of the two together and a heartfelt Instagram post by Damian have social media buzzing. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 22 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley sparked widespread curiosity after being seen together at Liam Payne’s funeral. Several photos of the two together and a heartfelt Instagram post by Damian have social media buzzing. Fans are eager to understand what the relationship between Kate and Damian, who is not known to have any ties to her, might be. With little information to go on, speculation about what the connection could be runs wild.

Ultimately, most believe the answer to their shared history is their connection to Liam. Could Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley's relationship be deeper than anyone realized? Keep reading as we take a closer look at the link between these two.

Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley's relationship is rooted in Liam’s death.

Kate and Damian’s connection appears to have emerged from their shared grief over Liam. The funeral brought the two together publicly, sparking speculation about their bond. However, their relationship seems to be based on their ties to Liam rather than a longstanding history.

According to The Daily Mail, Damian and Kate have become friends on social media in the wake of Liam's passing. An inside source told the outlet Kate and Damian developed an "incredible bond" and she asked him to stay by her side during the funeral.

Kate and Damian were photographed standing close during the service. Damian later posted a black-and-white photo of Kate hugging him. This photo was coupled with a supportive message showing his shared sorrow over losing Liam and some kind words for Kate. “Yesterday was breathtakingly sad. Sending all the love and strength in the world to Liam's family, especially my beautiful @kateecass, of whom I'm immeasurably proud.” Damian penned in a post via his Instagram Stories.

It was using the word "my" before tagging her and referring to her as "beautiful" that really had people buzzing. His word choice made it sound like the funeral wasn't the first time he had met or interacted with Kate. Did they have a friendship that wasn't in the public eye?

Kate was Liam’s girlfriend at the time of his passing.

Kate was Liam Payne’s girlfriend. The two were frequently seen together at public events. Kate often shared glimpses into her private life with Liam via social media. In the comments of her posts, fans adored their loving relationship. According to E! News, the two started dating back in 2022.

After his passing, Kate paid tribute to him via a deeply emotional post. She called Liam her “guardian angel.” She expressed her gratitude for the time they had together and the love he gave to her. Her overwhelming grief was evident at the funeral as she leaned on friends of Liam as well as her own loved ones for support.

Damian was Liam’s friend and supported Kate as any good friend would.

Damian, son of Elizabeth Hurley, attended the funeral because he had a meaningful connection to Liam. While the details of his relationship with Liam were not widely publicized, his attendance at the funeral suggested Liam was important to him.

As far as anyone can tell, Damian and Kate do not have a connection beyond their shared tie to Liam. Damian, however, was simply being a good friend to his late friend by doing what he could to support Liam’s girlfriend during this difficult time. Many fans of Liam and Kate’s relationship were touched by Damian’s sweet and supportive message.