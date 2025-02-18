New York Governor Kathy Hochul Makes a Respectable Salary from the State Hochul's salary is coming entirely from New York State. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 18 2025, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is running one of the biggest states in the country. Currently, Hochul is in the news because of the pressure she has received to fire New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a power that is within her authority.

Given how much public pressure she's been under to fire Adams, who has been accused of improperly accepting foreign bribes among other things, many wanted to know more about how much Hochul is paid for her work. Here's what we know about the New York governor's salary.

What is Kathy Hochul's salary?

Kathy Hochul makes $250,000 a year for the role of governor, a relatively low salary, but one that is commensurate with the salaries for senators and even the president. Of course, many of Hochul's expenses are paid, so the salary can take her pretty far. What's more, her role as governor should allow her to parlay the rest of her life into plenty of higher earning opportunities if that's what she wants to do.

In 2023, Kathy and her husband reported combined income of $1,902,102, which comes in part from her government salary, but also from her husband William Hochul's work at Delaware North, which provides the food services for Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills play. William earned $1,467,116 through that work, and the couple also drew money from investments, a pension fund, and deferred payments.

What is Kathy Hochul's net worth?

Kathy Hochul's exact net worth is something of a mystery, but given that she is earning somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million every year in combination with her husband, it seems clear that she lives a relatively comfortable life. What seems equally clear, though, is that Hochul has not taken steps to maximize the amount of money she's earning. There are certainly politicians who earn more than Hochul does hailing from both parties.

🚨 Gov. Kathy Hochul is seriously considering removing Mayor Eric Adams: pic.twitter.com/DqgeUl0mAq — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) February 18, 2025 Source: Twitter/@emmagf

Kathy Hochul New York Governor Net worth: $3 Million Kathy Hochul is the 57th governor of New York State, a role she has held since Andrew Cuomo resigned from the position in 2021. Hochul is the first female governor of the state, and the first governor to hail from upstate New York in almost a century. She has been in New York politics for more than two decades. Birthdate: Aug. 27, 1958 Birthplace: Buffalo, New York Birth Name: Kathleen Hochul Father: John P. "Jack" Courtney Mother: Patricia Ann "Pat" (Rochford) Courtney

Hochul has been relatively low-profile throughout her tenure.

Hochul's predecessor Andrew Cuomo was known for making sometimes splashy headlines both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hochul has had a different approach to the job. Although she has occasionally made headlines for policies like reversing congestion pricing in New York City, she has not gone out of her way to be in the news.