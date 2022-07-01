Is There a Baby on Board of MTV's 'Buckhead Shore'? It Looks Like There Might Be!

Don't worry, there will be some laughs as well this season. So far, it looks like business as usual for a shore show. We'll get more than enough drunk antics, hooking up, and overblown fights. Apparently, someone nearly sets themselves on fire. We're pretty sure this kind of stuff doesn't happen in the real Beverly Hills, but then again this is the Beverly Hills of Atlanta.

Watch Buckhead Shore on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.