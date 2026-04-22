Fans Are Rooting for Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's Lifelong Friendship to Be Something More "Please get married in real life and heal our millennial hearts." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 22 2026, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every '90s kid is screaming into their pillow right now, because Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, yes, of Dawson's Creek, are dating. Well, that's the rumor, anyway, but those who shipped the actors hard after their characters got together on the teen drama and then broke up as young lovers in real life have waited literal decades for new relationship speculation to be real.

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Now, we might be closer than ever to Pacey and Joey's relationship spilling out into real life and into an adult relationship that lasts longer than the amount of time between one issue of Teen Beat to the next. After Katie shared a photo on Instagram of her hugging Joshua from behind, fans on Reddit began to comment about the pair getting together. And, much to every Katie and Joshua stan's delight, Katie began liking those very comments.

Source: Mega

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There is serious relationship speculation about Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.

In the Reddit thread, some fans of the two former co-stars and apparently good friends commented that Katie liking the comments about the pair being together means there might be something there. Others wrote it off as a conspiracy that Dawson's Creek fans are still hanging onto, years after the actors grew up and moved on from each other and their fictional roles.

"I hate to be this person but it seemed like she liked a whole bunch of other comments as well?" One user commented on the Reddit post. "Or I can tap into my conspiracy theory side and maybe she's trying to cover for liking those comments." Someone else commented to share a level-headed theory about Katie and Joshua finding a platonic love with each other later in life and simply being close friends.

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To that, however, another Redditor wrote, "Look, your theory is very reasonable and sane and likely to be true. But MY theory (they smooching) makes me giggle and kick my feet, and we all need one nice thing right now."

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Katie's photo was meant to promote the movie she and Joshua star in together, Happy Hours, a romantic drama. Per IMDb, though, it's about former lovers who rekindle their romance after reuniting years later. And honestly, that just adds fuel to the relationship speculation. Katie also wrote and directed the movie, so there's that.

Source: WB

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Did Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson ever date?

Early on, when filming Dawson's Creek, Katie and Joshua briefly dated, per TODAY. That might be why their eventual on-screen chemistry was so legit, and why the pair stayed close long after filming ended. Joshua spoke with the outlet to share how special it was to get to work with Katie again, and, once again, fans are here for the pair dating IRL.