Katie Holmes Has a New Man and the Same Old Playbook This is her first public outing with someone new since 2022. By Dan Wakeford Published July 16 2026, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes, 47, was spotted holding hands with New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky at a screening of The Invite in East Hampton on July 10, her first public outing with someone new since her 2022 relationship with musician Bobby Wooten III.

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An onlooker tells People the pair “seemed very easy together,” noting Yarmosky whispered in Holmes’s ear throughout the night and that she rested her head on his shoulder during the film. The two later mingled with friends at the afterparty at The Boat House.

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Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: The date itself is minor. What’s worth watching is the choreography. Holmes has spent nearly a decade and a half perfecting the barely-there romance, and this fits the pattern exactly: the handhold, the head on the shoulder, the no-photos-together posture, the same low-key playbook she used with Jamie Foxx for six years and with Wooten in 2022.

That discretion has long fueled tabloid speculation about a restrictive dating clause tied to her Cruise divorce, though the settlement was never made public and the claim has never been confirmed.