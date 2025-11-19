Kehlani Drags Fans for Disrespecting Jazmine Sullivan: “She’s Highkey One of Our Mothers” The "Folded" singer said the 'Heaux Tales' star is "not our peer" in an Instagram Story. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 19 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music industry is a competitive game, and no one knows this more than R&B singers. Many of the most talented artists in the genre can spend years churning out hit after hit before they see the respect, or even the money they deserve from their years of hard work.

Jazmine Sullivan is undoubtedly one of the artists that the world hasn't seen enough of. In 2008, the Philadelphia, Pa. native released her debut album, Fearless. It wouldn't be until 14 years later in 2022 that her powerful voice earned her a Grammy award in 2022 for Best R&B Performance, putting her career on a different playing field.

Due to Jazmine's slow burn into the music industry, some of her newer fans seemingly forgot how much work she put into her career to become one of music's most sought-after artists. However, some of the singer's day one fans like fellow singer Kehlani, made sure Jazmine's fairweather fans put some respect on her name.

Kehlani set the record straight about Jazmine Sullivan being her "peer."

In November 2025, Kehlani showed fans on Instagram that she had plenty of time on her hands, especially when it comes to one of her faves. In an Instagram Story, the "Folded" singer addressed the chatter from some who claim Jazmine is one of Kehlani's musical peers, putting her in the same category as artists like Summer Walker and SZA, who became famous after Jaz. Kehlani, who made her debut in 2013 with her first single, "ANTISUMMERLUV" begged those who claim to be music fans to do their homework.

"We've got to have a conversation about how including Jazmine Sullivan in this new generation's peer group is actually disrespectful to her art, her years of contribution, and her ability that we all look UP to," Kehlani shared. The mother of one, who got her start in the music biz after appearing on in 2011, also added that Jazmine was already established and someone who inspired her long before her career took off. Kehlani also deemed Jazmine the "mother" of the newer R&B girls.

"She's not our peer, she's highkey one of our mothers and should be respected in that regard," Kehlani added. "That's a heavyweight CHAMP." Jazmine and Kehlani have never collaborated together and don't appear to be personal friends, so it was refreshing to see her stand up for her online. On Threads, many users agreed with Kehlani, calling Jazmine "iconic," "goated," and is responsible for several R&B classics, including her 2008 track, "Lions, Tigers & Bears."

Perhaps the confusion regarding how long Jazmine has been in the industry is due to her notably taking a break from music following the success of her 2010 sophomore album, Love Me Back. According to her interview with Essence, the singer stepped away from doing what she loved while she was navigating a toxic relationship.

"People thought that I stopped because my second album didn’t sell as well. That wasn’t true,” she explained. "I was going through a tough time in life. I was in a relationship, it was not good and it kinda took all my focus from everything.”

“When things are bad, they just take up all of your energy,” Jazmine continued. “You can’t really see straight. Once I got out of it, I realized that I had stopped doing something that I’d wanted to do all my life. Something that I had been working to do all my life. I realized that I had lost myself. That should have been the last thing I stopped—my music—because I love it.”