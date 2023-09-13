Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Kelly Keegan Admitted to Sparking Drama at Barstool Sports — Is She Currently Dating? Is Kelly Keegan, better known as Kelly Keegs, dating anyone? The Barstool Sports blogger has sparked controversy over the "Mean Girl" podcast. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 13 2023, Published 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kelly.keegs

The Gist: Kelly Keegs (or Kelly Keegan) has a complicated dating history.

Kelly is rumored to have dated several people on the Barstool Sports team.

She was called out for having played a role in the Mean Girl podcast getting shut down.

Article continues below advertisement

The crew at Barstool Sports have seen better days. Throughout late August and early September of 2023, the sports and pop culture blogging site went through massive layoffs in the wake of site creator Dave Portnoy having bought back ownership of the platform after he lost millions on it. Amid the drama, Mean Girl podcast hosts Alex Bennett and Jordyn Woodruff made controversial posts that landed them in some hot water.

Shortly following their harmful commentary on the Barstool Sports layoffs, their podcast was also shut down, essentially removing Jordyn and Alex from the staff alongside fellow ex-employees whom they indirectly mocked with their reactions. While plenty of fault lies with them for openly mocking their former colleagues, some have placed the blame on Barstool blogger Kelly Keegs aka Kelly Keegan, who hasn't been shy in starting drama at the offices. Now folks are curious about her dating history.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kelly Keegan aka Kelly Keegs dating anyone?

Kelly Keegan is a longtime contributor to Barstool Sports and runs her own podcast, Whine With Kelly. As a Barstool writer, she is best known for her coverage of Taylor Swift and even posts plenty of TikToks chronicling her own life, including her takes on Barstool drama.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as her dating history is concerned, the details are a little murky. Several outlets claim that she is currently dating someone on the Barstool team, but there is no outward evidence of this. These rumors refer to bloggers like Keith "Kmarko" Markovich and "Vibbs" as people she has potentially dated in the past. Interestingly enough, she was happy to address the dating rumors between her and Vibbs in the past. In 2021, she spoke on the "confusion" that fans had over her relationship status at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love to perpetuate the confusion," Kelly admitted in a podcast with Alyssa Amoroso. She goes on to say that Vibbs is a "really nice" person and that she's grateful to have gotten to know him. Outside of her love life, however, Kelly still isn't afraid to spill the tea with her place of work.

Kelly Keegs has been open about her disdain for the 'Mean Girl' podcast.

Whether or not she's dating anyone on the Barstool team, Kelly hasn't been afraid to talk about the people she doesn't like. In a March 2023 blog post aptly titled "I Officially Hate The Mean Girls," Kelly openly admitted that she's a Mean Girl hater. She wrote that while she doesn't consider the hosts bad people in general, their podcast content perpetuates negative stereotypes about the women working at Barstool Sports.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've spent enough time with them to know that both of these women are smarter, better, [and] more eloquent than this constant stupidity-mongering while sullying the always delicate perception of the Females at Barstool Sports," she wrote. Once the hosts were ousted from the company months after her blog post, Kelly was even cited as a major reason for their eventual departure.