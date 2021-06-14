Kerry McReynolds Appeared in Season 1 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' — Where Is She Now?By Leila Kozma
Jun. 14 2021, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Loyal viewers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are bound to remember Kerry McReynolds, a retail sales manager who boarded the Parsifal III as a primary charter guest alongside some of her closest friends, like Dino Cresci and Mark Nitsche, in Season 1.
Kerry immediately garnered popularity thanks to her infectious optimism and daring spirit. The stage IV cancer patient had proven to everybody that no matter how tough the going gets, it's always possible to have fun.
Kerry McReynolds appeared in Season 1 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'
Kerry was first diagnosed with breast cancer aged 43. She had one breast removed, a GoFundMe page states. For a while, it seemed that the treatment was successful.
Things took a turn for the worse three years after Kerry received the initial breast cancer diagnosis, according to the GoFundMe page. By that point, the cancer spread to her liver. By the time she appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she was fighting stage IV cancer.
Kerry refused to let the condition get in her way. As loyal viewers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will remember, she was determined to make her life as rich as possible.
Her warrior mentality and carefree spirit deeply resonated with the crew of Parsifal III and viewers alike, many of whom were vocal about their admiration for Kerry.
"It's astonishing to me that Kerry has got cancer. She is still such a positive and vibrant person," a deckhand named Chris Miller explained in a confessional. "I have always been a positive guy and this is just a reminder that no matter how s--tty your life can be there are always things to be happy about."
"Considering Kerry's health condition her attitude is so positive. That takes so much strength," chief stew Jenna MacGillivray said. "I've had personal experience with my dad dying of cancer and I will bust my a-- to make sure that this is the best trip of her life."
During her time on the yacht, Kerry also tried the hot dog floats, showcased her impeccable diving techniques, and enjoyed other treats — like watching a shirtless Paget Berry serve a cake.
What happened to Kerry since the filming of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' wrapped up?
The creators of Below Deck Sailing Yacht shared a health update in 2020.
As they revealed, Kerry continued to fight against cancer after the filming of Season 1 wrapped, likely in 2019.
"[Kerry is] still hanging in there," the producers told The Daily Dish. "It's hard going through cancer treatments and abiding by the extra precautions needed during the pandemic."
The producers' announcement marked one of the last times Kerry's fight against cancer was addressed in a public capacity. Some websites published an obituary in March 2021. But that appears to be false. A new video featuring Kerry and friends was posted by an Instagram user named @nellcoterevival (Kerry and Sheila) on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
