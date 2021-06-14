Kerry McReynolds Appeared in Season 1 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' — Where Is She Now?

Kerry immediately garnered popularity thanks to her infectious optimism and daring spirit. The stage IV cancer patient had proven to everybody that no matter how tough the going gets, it's always possible to have fun.

Loyal viewers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are bound to remember Kerry McReynolds , a retail sales manager who boarded the Parsifal III as a primary charter guest alongside some of her closest friends, like Dino Cresci and Mark Nitsche, in Season 1.

Kerry McReynolds appeared in Season 1 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'

Kerry was first diagnosed with breast cancer aged 43. She had one breast removed, a GoFundMe page states. For a while, it seemed that the treatment was successful. Things took a turn for the worse three years after Kerry received the initial breast cancer diagnosis, according to the GoFundMe page. By that point, the cancer spread to her liver. By the time she appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she was fighting stage IV cancer.

Kerry refused to let the condition get in her way. As loyal viewers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will remember, she was determined to make her life as rich as possible.

Her warrior mentality and carefree spirit deeply resonated with the crew of Parsifal III and viewers alike, many of whom were vocal about their admiration for Kerry. "It's astonishing to me that Kerry has got cancer. She is still such a positive and vibrant person," a deckhand named Chris Miller explained in a confessional. "I have always been a positive guy and this is just a reminder that no matter how s--tty your life can be there are always things to be happy about."

"Considering Kerry's health condition her attitude is so positive. That takes so much strength," chief stew Jenna MacGillivray said. "I've had personal experience with my dad dying of cancer and I will bust my a-- to make sure that this is the best trip of her life."

