Here Are the Funniest Reactions to the News of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Second Baby
And the saga continues folks! In case you’ve been MIA from social media over the last 24 hours, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second child together. Yes, you read that correctly! However, the 38-year-old is not pregnant this time around — the pair will be welcoming their second child together via a surrogate. To be honest, nothing about these two surprises us anymore.
Despite Tristan repeatedly playing with her emotions, Khloé hasn't moved on. The timeline suggests that Tristan was likely aware that he was expecting his third child with Maralee Nichols despite planning for another child with Khloé. It's a mess.
Needless to say, social media users have gone into overdrive with hilarious memes and reactions about the news. Here are our favorites.
1. Rue's indifferent expression describes our feelings about Khloe and Tristan's second baby.
We can agree that no one is surprised at Khloé and Tristan having a second child together. Khloé is holding on to this man tighter than a baby with a pacifier and Tristan seems to love his attachment to the star. And Rue's facial expression is the icing on the cake that describes many ion our feelings about the situation. LOL!
2. The Maddie questioning Cassie meme is spot on.
Maddie's hilarious question to Cassie about her outfit choices pretty much describes the exact sentiments social media users have about Khloé and Tristan having a second baby together.
3. Kim Kardashian praises Khloe for giving her relationship with Tristan another chance.
This Twitter user is serving up a hearty serving a shade with Kim's clip of praising Khloé for giving Tristan another chance. We live for sarcasm!
4. Khloé is called out for her self esteem issues.
Anyone who continues to associate with a man who continues to disrespect them clearly lacks self-esteem. Many social media users are calling out Khloé for not realizing the message she's sending her daughter. As this Twitter user says, girl love yourself!
5. This Blair Waldorf 'Gossip Girl' therapist meme got us good.
This Twitter user kept it real simple and funny with a hilarious meme from Gossip Girl. Many users have questioned if Khloé is possibly seeing a therapist, and this meme pushes her to get some help.
6. Khloé was more embarrassed about a non-filtered bikini photo than having another baby with Tristan.
The jokes truly write themselves. Back in April 2021, an unedited bikini photo of Khloé made its rounds online, and she went out of her way to get it removed from various publications in hours. Social media users are pointing out that it seems that her physical appearance is more important than being known as a fool for Tristan.
7. The Usher "Watch This" meme fits perfectly.
Usher's "Watch This" meme made its way into the Khloé conversation. This is hilarious!
8. Khloe asked Tristan to do right by her and their children, and he said ...
This hilarious tweet shows a clip of a coach telling a sportscaster "no" and to "stop asking." Obviously when it comes to Tristan, the man doesn't have a faithful bone in his body.
9. Kris Jenner is emotional, as always.
This short clip of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch having a meltdown is pretty much giving the same feelings some Khloé supporters are feeling with the news of a second baby.
10. An unbothered Jordyn Woods enjoys high tea.
It's no secret that Khloé fat-shamed Jordyn, accused the young entrepreneur of ruining her family, and tried her best to ruin the young lady's life after the bombshell news of Tristan kissing Jordyn came to light. In a March 2019 Red Table Talk interview, Jordyn made it clear that she "does not want Khloe's situation."