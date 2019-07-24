YouTuber Kian Lawley Makes It Instagram Official With Ayla Woodruff

Shortly after the release of Kian Lawley and JC Caylen's YouTube series Reality House, Kian has more exciting news to share with his fans: the 23-year-old is off the market.

Kian made it official with his girlfriend, Ayla Woodruff, posting a photo of the model to his Instagram story. "Missing u a lil extra rn," he captioned the photo of Ayla smelling white flowers.

Source: Instagram

Ayla, 27, has yet to post a photo of Kian on her Instagram page, where she has over 1.5 million followers, but fans are already flooding her comment section with questions about her relationship. "Are you dating Kian!???" one fan asked alongside a crying face emoji. Another added, "Dating Kian damn congrats."

On Twitter, fans are also shipping the new couple. "AWWWW KIAN POSTED ABT AYLA THATS SO CUTE," one stan tweeted before another responded, "Imagine thinking Kian and Ayla aren’t adorable together."

Before Kian Lawley, Ayla Woodruff was linked to another YouTuber — Logan Paul! Ayla got her start as Logan's assistant. However, in 2017, she split from the controversial internet celebrity, sparking rumors that there was bad blood between the longtime friends. She responded to those rumors with a YouTube video of her own regarding her replacement.

Source: Instagram

"Logan and I still hang out, you guys still see me on the vlogs all the time," she said at the time. "It’s no hard feelings. I’m super excited for him to have a new assistant and to get it straight, he will not admit this in the vlog, he did not fire me."

Why is Kian missing Ayla "a lil extra" on Instagram? It looks like Kian and Ayla's relationship is currently long distance, as Kian is filming the Finnish comedy Perfect Commando. According to Variety, Kian "will play Van, who has been living in California and makes a trip to his mother’s home country of Finland."

"With dual American-Finnish citizenship, he finds himself thrown into military service, setting up a fish-out-of-water comedy about a privileged kid from L.A. surviving life in the army barracks with a bunch of oddballs," the synopsis continues. The 10-part series will also star Blue Bloods actress Katherine C. Hughes.

Meanwhile, Kian's BFF JC Caylen has been dating Chelsey Amaro since 2017. In a sweet YouTube video, JC asked Chelsey to be his girlfriend on her birthday! "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire universe," he wrote on Instagram. "To many more adventures together, bebé, being with you excites me."

Source: Instagram