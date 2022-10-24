Actress and Comedian Kim Coles Has Amassed a Solid Net Worth Over the Years

Folks that have a deep affinity for coming-of-age sitcoms of the '90s are likely familiar with Kim Coles. The now-60-year-old played the beloved character Synclair James-Jones on the '90s hit series Living Single and starred in the first season of In Living Color. Kim and the ensemble cast, including Queen Latifah, were a major staple in African-American households and played a major role in the culture.

From there, Kim went on to star in a slew of TV series and films, including The Parkers, One on One, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and more.