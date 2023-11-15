Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian's 'GQ' Men Of The Year Cover Has Prompted Harsh Reactions Kim Kardashian has been named one of 'GQ's Men of the Year. However, not everyone is happy with Kim's newest honor and they are voicing their opinions online. By D.M. Nov. 14 2023, Published 9:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty

GQ has released its annual Men Of The Year issue, but the cover star is receiving mixed reactions. On Nov. 14, 2023, the men’s style magazine revealed the dual covers, which feature Kim Kardashian as one of the stars in the issue. In the cover photo, Kim is wearing a shirt and tie, covered by an oversized pinstripe suit. The mother of four was named Tycoon of the Year, due to the success of her beauty lines, perfume brands, and SKIMS collection – which now offers men’s clothing.

“I just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about,” Kim told GQ. The Hulu star went on to explain that she was always inspired by men’s fashion and would even play dress-up in her father’s closet as a child. “He always wanted to look cool,” Kim said of father, Robert Kardashian.

Source: Getty

Kim’s SKIMS line offers T-shirts, underwear, and socks for men, and there are plans to create additional men's products in the future. Kim’s honor as one of GQ’s Men of the Year has sparked some backlash. Here’s what netizens are saying about Kim’s latest accomplishment.

Some reactions to Kim's 'GQ' cover are harsh!

Kim Kardashian is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, as she sits among the top 10 most-followed stars on Instagram. However, not everyone is a fan of the famous Kardashian. Amid news that Kim was named one of GQ’s Men of the Year, social media went into an uproar. Opinions on the selection are split. Some are praising the reality star for earning the coveted title, while others are slamming Kim and the publication.

kim as the gq man of the year really eats — ⭑･ﾟﾟ･✧ ♡ ✧ ･ﾟﾟ･⭑ (@cristmisluvr) November 15, 2023 Source: X/@cristmisluvr

Some questioned why GQ would select a woman as their cover star, while also taking a jab at the entire male species. “Genuinely curious. Did she do some crazy s--t or is men not doing s—t,” the Twitter user jokingly asked.

I don't normally care about this stuff but why is Kim k starring on a gq man of the year issue? Genuinely curious. Did she do some crazy shit or is men not doing shit? — Kolby Talbert (AfroSmurph) (@Afrosmurph) November 15, 2023 Source: X/@Afrosmurph

Another netizen suggested that GQ was a part of a conspiracy to make women “more masculine.” That sentiment seemed to be echoed by others online.

Men are becoming extremely more feminine, and women are becoming extremely more masculine. Why? The new norm of society?



Kim Kardashian as the 2023 GQ “Man of the Year” pic.twitter.com/Fx5XEbS2bb — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) November 14, 2023 Source: X/@Underrated_Dom

However, the backlash could be misguided as Kim is not the first woman to appear on the cover of GQ’s annual Men of the Year issue.

Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, and Rose McGowan have all men on the cover of GQ!

The reactions to Kim Kardashian’s GQ cover seems to be unwarranted as the reality star joins a long list of women who have received the same honor. In 2005, Jennifer Aniston was the first woman to land on the cover of the annual issue, although her title was changed to Woman of the Year.

Source: Getty