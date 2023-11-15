Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's 'GQ' Men Of The Year Cover Has Prompted Harsh Reactions

Kim Kardashian has been named one of 'GQ's Men of the Year. However, not everyone is happy with Kim's newest honor and they are voicing their opinions online.

D.M. - Author
By

Nov. 14 2023, Published 9:21 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala
Source: Getty

The Gist:

  • Kim Kardashian has been named one of GQ’s Men of the Year.
  • Kim is featured as one of the cover stars, along with Jacob Elordi.
  • Some people are not happy with Kim being on the cover of the famed men’s publication.
Article continues below advertisement

GQ has released its annual Men Of The Year issue, but the cover star is receiving mixed reactions. On Nov. 14, 2023, the men’s style magazine revealed the dual covers, which feature Kim Kardashian as one of the stars in the issue. In the cover photo, Kim is wearing a shirt and tie, covered by an oversized pinstripe suit. The mother of four was named Tycoon of the Year, due to the success of her beauty lines, perfume brands, and SKIMS collection – which now offers men’s clothing.

“I just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about,” Kim told GQ. The Hulu star went on to explain that she was always inspired by men’s fashion and would even play dress-up in her father’s closet as a child. “He always wanted to look cool,” Kim said of father, Robert Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 13th Annual GQ "Men of the Year" Party
Source: Getty

Kim’s SKIMS line offers T-shirts, underwear, and socks for men, and there are plans to create additional men's products in the future. Kim’s honor as one of GQ’s Men of the Year has sparked some backlash. Here’s what netizens are saying about Kim’s latest accomplishment.

Article continues below advertisement

Some reactions to Kim's 'GQ' cover are harsh!

Kim Kardashian is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, as she sits among the top 10 most-followed stars on Instagram. However, not everyone is a fan of the famous Kardashian. Amid news that Kim was named one of GQ’s Men of the Year, social media went into an uproar. Opinions on the selection are split. Some are praising the reality star for earning the coveted title, while others are slamming Kim and the publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Some questioned why GQ would select a woman as their cover star, while also taking a jab at the entire male species. “Genuinely curious. Did she do some crazy s--t or is men not doing s—t,” the Twitter user jokingly asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Another netizen suggested that GQ was a part of a conspiracy to make women “more masculine.” That sentiment seemed to be echoed by others online.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the backlash could be misguided as Kim is not the first woman to appear on the cover of GQ’s annual Men of the Year issue.

Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, and Rose McGowan have all men on the cover of GQ!

The reactions to Kim Kardashian’s GQ cover seems to be unwarranted as the reality star joins a long list of women who have received the same honor. In 2005, Jennifer Aniston was the first woman to land on the cover of the annual issue, although her title was changed to Woman of the Year.

Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston during GQ Magazine Celebrates the 2005 Men of the Year
Source: Getty

Since then, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, Shailene Woodley, Gal Gadot, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Megan Thee Stallion have all been on the cover.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Kim Kardashian Married Her First Husband While She Was High on Ecstasy

Kim Kardashian Used To Prank Call a 900 Number With Kourtney and Trick Older Men

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About the Drake Affair Rumors— Reveals Kanye Started it!

Latest Kim Kardashian News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.