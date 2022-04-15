Kim may not have publicly responded to Debra's tweet at the time, but she had no trouble addressing it on the premiere of The Kardashians.

“Listen, I’m the underdog,” Kim said on the show, in reference to the criticism. “Everyone just thinks I’m a ditz. The girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host. But, it’s like, why do you care? I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, tune in."