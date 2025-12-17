Kim Porter Death Conspiracy Theories Continue Following Diddy Trial The model reportedly died from lobar pneumonia in 2018. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 17 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Death conspiracy theories continue about model Kim Porter following the s-x trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The music mogul was on trial for racketeering conspiracy, s-x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution and was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and will have five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Diddy's trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, who accused him of forcing her to perform in s-x parties called "freak offs" and of domestic abuse. Diddy and Kim began dating in the 1990s and had three children — Christian, D'Lila Star, and Jessie James — before breaking up in 2007, per People. Diddy is also the stepfather of Kim's son with singer Al B. Sure. So, what is the Kim Porter death conspiracy?

Source: Mega

What are the Kim Porter death conspiracy theories?

Kim Porter reportedly died from lobar pneumonia on the morning of Nov. 15, 2018. Conspiracy theories about her death ran rampant after her ex, Al B. Sure, claimed that her death was not due to natural causes, but a "tragic murder," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The Secret Garden" singer called for an investigation back in 2024 on Instagram and suggested that Diddy orchestrated her death because she was threatening to expose his illegal activities.

"I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this," he wrote, in part. The "Nite and Day" artist added that her electronic devices were stolen, as well as "original book notes."

"It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her 'original book notes.' Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bulls--t and offensive pages circulated via Amazon, which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder."

Did Kim Porter write a book? And what did the autopsy report say?

No, she did not write a book — at least not the book titled Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, from the Other Side, that was "self-published" on Amazon. Kim's four children denied that she wrote the Amazon book, per the Associated Press. The book claims that Diddy abused Kim and that the duo engaged in partner swaps with multiple celebrities.

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Kim Porter pic.twitter.com/wOvv5yM7np — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 15, 2025

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," read a post on Instagram. "She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.” According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Kim died from "lobar pneumonia," but the fact that she was just 47 at the time of her death is suspicious to many.