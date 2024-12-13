Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been Chosen as Trump's Ambassador to Greece — but Where Is She From? She considers herself a "first-generation American." By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 13 2024, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: mega

So far, President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet and staff picks have been a bit ... questionable, at least according to Trump naysayers. From Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who was nominated as Trump's Secretary of Defense, to Matt Gaetz, who was picked as Attorney General before removing his name from the running amid sex crime allegations, there has been plenty of scrutiny toward the Republican politician's appointees.

Now, folks are turning their attention toward Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., who has been chosen by Trump as his ambassador to Greece. Is she Greek herself? What's her ethnicity? Here's what we know.

What is Kimberly Guilfoyle's ethnicity?

Following rumors that Donald Trump Jr. has been romantically linked to socialite Bettina Anderson while still being engaged to longtime partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, it has been announced that Kimberly was chosen by her future father-in-law as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. Now, the public wants to know — is Kimberly Greek herself?

While the TV personality and political advisor does consider herself a first-generation American with immigrant parents, she seems to have no ethnic ties to Greece. In fact, her mother is Puerto Rican, and her father emigrated from Ireland.

During a speech from Kimberly at the Republican National Convention in 2020, she shared her support for Trump as "a Latina and proud American."

"As a first-generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is," she said in reference to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream. Now, I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream."

However, many criticized her description of her mother as an immigrant, given that Puerto Rico is a United States territory and its citizens are also citizens of the U.S.

"After 1940, Congress declared that anyone born in Puerto Rico is born in the United States, so for her to claim that she is the daughter of immigrants is really tricky," said Charles Venator-Santiago, a political science professor at the University of Connecticut, per NBC. "Could her mom count as an immigrant, even though she is a born U.S. citizen? In that case, no."

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.



President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

Regardless, Kimberly has accepted her nomination as Trump's ambassador to Greece. "I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate," she said on X (formerly Twitter).