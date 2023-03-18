Who Is Kit Young Dating? Inside the 'Shadow and Bone' Star's Love Life

Following the Season 2 premiere of Shadow and Bone, more questions may arise about the life of actor and show star Kit Young, including his dating life. The star is seemingly a bit mysterious when it comes to possible relationships. Not only has Kit not spoken too much about dating to news outlets, but he's also not hinted at any previous relationships.

Kit has portrayed himself on social media as a loving friend, a loving brother, and a loving co-star. However, the Netflix star never done so when it comes to being a romantic partner. Which brings us to this question: Who is Kit Young dating?

Kit Young is likely not dating anyone.

Source: Netflix Jack Wolfe and Kit Young in 'Shadow and Bone'

Although the actor has proven to be good at keeping some things private, Kit's social media also shows photos and videos of him with friends and family. In fact, hardly any pictures on his Instagram at all include people who aren't his co-stars or relatives. Kit has not confirmed his romantic status, but the actor is likely single at the moment.

The actor may be single, but Kit has proven many times that he is definitely crush-worthy in fans' eyes. While speaking with Digital Spy, he even admitted how important Jesper's identity is, including the character's bisexuality.

"I think the really lovely thing about the show is that who Jesper is, how he likes to live his life, and who he spends his time with, it’s just his own choice," Kit told the outlet. "It’s brilliant, actually, that in a fantasy show, his queerness isn’t a taboo."

While Kit Young may not be dating, he's prepared for when Jesper goes back on the market.

After the success of Shadow and Bone Season 1, Kit went on the "Still Watching Netflix" YouTube channel to create a "dating profile" for Jesper. Kit clearly had fun during the video, and he may have dropped a hint about what he doesn't do when it comes to dating.

"Jesper is a mysterious and pretty flirty guy," Kit stated in the video. "Not going to say that describes me exactly, but I did really get into playing this role. And no one's a better expert than me at what Jesper's heart is really like."

Kit seemingly had a blast throughout the entire video, and from the way he sounded, there could be a little Jesper in him when it comes to dating. However, because of excellent privacy skills, audiences may never know what Kit really does to win someone's heart.

Kit has yet to find himself involved in any dating rumors.

Because Kit is still considered to be an up-and-coming actor, he has yet to find himself involved in dating rumors or possible love triangles. While his chemistry with co-star Jack Wolfe is on fire, it was reported that Kit is straight.

Another possible love interest could be his co-star Amita Suman, whom he has posted fun videos with in the past. She herself also posted a photo of the two of them on set, both looking happy and cheerful. But we don't know for sure that they are more than friends — just daydreaming!

It appears that Kit will spend time focussing on his friends, family, and growing acting career. If there is romance in the future for the young actor, fans may need to be patient for updates regarding his love life.