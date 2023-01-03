Wait, Will the Muppets Solve Crime in 'Knives Out 3'? Here's What We Know
Now that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out — is streaming on Netflix, fans of Rian Johnson's detective series are already speculating about what crime Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) will encounter next.
Or perhaps the question we need to be asking is, who will Benoit solve his next crime with? A lot of Knives Out fans had a fun crossover idea.
So is Rian Johnson actually considering a Knives Out 3 crossover with the Muppets? Here's what we know.
Wait, who thought of a 'Knives Out 3' crossover with the Muppets?
Like anything good and viral on the vast reaches of the internet, it's not exactly clear where the idea for a Muppets/Knives Out 3 crossover began. What we do know is that the idea reached Rian Johnson.
So is he game for the epic crossover idea? Yes ... and no. He told Netflix's Tudum, "I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie. I wouldn’t want to compromise either of them."
Rian continued about why he didn't want to make a Knives Out 3/Muppets crossover happen, saying, "And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you’d have to make a choice and compromise one or the other. If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie."
Although a Knives Out 3/Muppets crossover sounds like a fun and hilarious idea, major props to the Glass Onion director for respecting Benoit and the Muppets and not wanting to compromise on storytelling quality. (Though he indicated on Twitter that he's open to the idea of a crossover holiday special, apparently!)
But what are the actual future confirmed plans for the Knives Out franchise? Here's what we know so far.
Knives Out 3 has already been greenlit, so the Glass Onion won't have been the last we've seen of Benoit Blanc. There's no title as of yet, but has Rian teased anything about the film in progress, or does it remain as shrouded in mystery as the glass onion itself?
It turns out Rian already had Knives Out 3 on the brain. He told Deadline, "Even when I’m doing all the publicity for this film, I’m trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when it’s time to actually get to work, I’m hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page. But you always are, I guess.”
You can stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery now on Netflix.