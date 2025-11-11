Allison Mack Claims Kristin Kreuk Introduced Her to the NXIVM Sex Cult — Here's What Kristin Is Doing Now Allison claimed Kristin told her, "It’s made everything so much better in my life. You’ve got to do this." By Risa Weber Updated Nov. 11 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Smallville alums Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk were both involved in the NXIVM group. In 2017, The New York Times exposed the organization as a cult where women were branded, controlled, and sexually abused. NXIVM was veiled as a self-help or "executive success" program.

In 2018, Kristin put out a statement saying that she never saw any "illegal or nefarious activity" and that any claims that she recruited women as sex slaves are "blatantly false." However, in her new podcast, Allison claimed that Kristin introduced her to the cult. Here's what Allison said, and what Kristin is doing now.

Allison claims that Kristin introduced her to NXIVM.

Allison hasn't spoken about her experience in NXIVM until now. She started a podcast called Allison After NXIVM to share her story, per Variety.

On the podcast, Allison claims that Krisitin invited her to her first NXIVM meeting. She recalled that Kristin had told her, "It’s the science of joy. It’s the most amazing thing ... It’s made everything so much better in my life. You’ve got to do this," per TV Insider.

Allison said, "She was just like super excited about it. You know, she had a coach, and she was talking about Vanguard and Prefect, which are the names that you called Keith and Nancy [Salzman] at the time. But Kristen was like, ‘There is an organization, Keith’s Creative. It’s just for women, and they’re doing a weekend, and I think you should do it."

Allison was later brainwashed by the cult leader, Keith Raniere, and had coercive sex with him daily. She eventually had "slaves" and encouraged other women to join NXIVM and to become sexual with Raniere. She went to prison for almost two years.

Kristin has not responded to Allison's latest comment about NXIVM.

From Kristin's statement from 2018, it appears that she was involved in the organization before things escalated into dangerous territory. She made a rare comment about Allison at the annual "Superman Celebration Festival" in Metropolis, Illinois, last year. Krisitin said, "I no longer speak with her. I think she’s probably… I don’t know… I don’t know what she’s doing, but I hope that she’s healing and doing well for herself."

What is Kristin Kreuk doing now?

Kristin is currently starring in Hulu's series Murder in a Small Town. She also runs an online book club called "Madwoman's Library." The tagline for her club is "Smart conversations. Slightly feral energy." In a "catching up" post, Kristin said she recently picked up painting and really likes it, although she doesn't think she's great at it. She also said that she's drawn to her role in Murder in a Small Town because the character is sort of "weird," "quirky," and "warm." She's used to playing characters who are tough and was excited to play someone "soft."

Kristin and Michael Rosenbaum chatted about how close the 'Smallville' cast is.

On Michael's Inside of You Podcast, he recalled that Tom Welling spoke about the cast's mutual love for each other that persists even though they don't see each other often. Michael added, "When we're together, it feels like we've never missed a beat, or we're closer."