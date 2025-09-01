20 Labor Day Trivia Questions (Plus Answers) You Never Knew You Needed Until Now! Bet you didn't know Labor Day wasn't always celebrated on Mondays, huh? By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 1 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

We knew summer was over when all of those cute back-to-school pictures began flooding our timelines. Still, nothing officially screams summer's gone and fall is on the horizon quite like Labor Day. The holiday always feels like a last hurrah of a fun (or maybe even not-so fun, but the weather was nice) summer. Ironically, the reason for the season is totally different.

If you have some time in between your munching on your third and fourth today (no judgies over here!), take a moment to test your Labor Day knowledge with some intriguing trivia you may or may not have known. Happy Labor Day!

Labor Day trivia — all the fun facts you need.

Question: Who invented Labor Day? Answer: Labor Day's origins are disputed between two influential union leaders, Peter J. McGuire and Matthew Maguire, both of whom, according to The U.S. Department of Labor, were active in the 1880s labor movement and connected to the first Labor Day parade in New York City in 1882 Question: When was the first official Labor Day celebration? Answer:1882. It was a parade planned by the Central Labor Union in New York. Question: Who is celebrated on Labor Day? Answer: Labor Day celebrates the millions of working Americans

Question: When is Labor Day celebrated? Answer: Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of every year. However, during the first national celebration, Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday just a year later, on September 5, 1883. Question: Which U.S. President signed Labor Day into law? Answer: President Grover Cleveland. When President Cleveland signed it into law in 1894, it was designated as a holiday celebrated on the first Monday of the month.

Question: What businesses are closed on Labor Day? Answer: Schools, Post Office, USPS, Shipping Services, FedEx, UPS, government buildings, DMV, banks, and The Federal Reserve Question: What type of food do most people eat on Labor Day? Answer: BBQ: Hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, chicken, kabobs, grilled vegetables, you get the picture! Question: What season follows Labor Day? Answer: Fall Question: What color should not be worn after Labor Day? Answer: White. And if you've seen Serial Mom, you know some people take that rule seriously!!

Question: Where is the American Labor Museum? Answer: New Jersey. The museum offers various exhibits and events to recognize the contributions of all workers. Question: What natural disaster is associated with Labor Day? Answer: Hurricanes. Labor Day arrives during the peak of hurricane season, and there have been a number of memorable storms on or around Labor Day weekend, including 2005's Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane David in 1979. One of the most massive hurricanes on record happened on Labor Day in 1935.

Question: Who was the most respected Black Labor leader? Answer: Asa (A.) Phillip Randolph. Randolph founded the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters Union (BSCP) in 1925, making it the first successful African-American-led labor union in the United States. Question: Who founded the American Federation of Labor (AFL)? Answer: Samuel Gompers, who, according to the AFL-CIO historical records, served as the organization’s president for nearly four decades and helped establish many of the worker protections we have today.

Question: Which labor leader was known as “Mother Jones”? Answer: Mary Harris Jones Question: Who led the United Farm Workers union? Answer: César Chávez Question: Which labor leader was associated with the Industrial Workers of the World? Big Bill Haywood Question: Who was the first woman to head a major American labor union? Joyce Miller (Coalition of Labor Union Women) Question: What early 2000s group made a song about Labor Day? Answer: Black Eyed Peas. In 2003, the group released its single, "Labor Day (It's a Holiday)."

