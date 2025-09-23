One of Lane Kiffin's Children Drops Instagram Bombshell Before Ole Miss and LSU Showdown Lane Kiffin juggles his football career alongside being a father of three children. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 23 2025, 6:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Lane Kiffin wears a lot of hats — head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, SEC mainstay, former NFL boss — but one of his most cherished titles has nothing to do with football. He is also the father of three. Over the years, the college football world has grown accustomed to the playful, proud posts Lane shares of his children on social media. Whether it’s sideline snapshots with his son Knox or post-Pilates selfies with his daughters Landry and Pressley, the coach never shies away from being a “girl dad,” a quarterback dad, and everything in between.

On Sept. 22, 2025, the social media spotlight flipped. For once, it wasn’t the proud father of three sharing a moment — it was one of Lane Kiffin’s children posting something that sent fans into a frenzy. It wasn’t just what she posted that had fans talking; it was when she posted it.



The eldest of Lane Kiffin’s children turns heads ahead of a high-stakes SEC matchup.

Lane’s 20-year-old daughter, Landry, made waves on Instagram just one week before Ole Miss faced off against LSU — a clash between two undefeated SEC teams. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram, Landry appeared alongside LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, confirming what many had suspected: the two are officially dating. The caption? A simple “happy :)” followed by a flurry of supportive comments — including one from Whit himself.

The timing, of course, couldn’t be more curious. With her dad preparing for a pivotal showdown against her boyfriend’s team, fans on both sides took notice. The post instantly made headlines, especially after Lane chimed in with a lighthearted reminder of where his loyalties lie. “Will be rooting for Rebs!!!” the coach joked, diffusing the tension with his classic Kiffin charm.

Landry, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, has never shied away from being in the public eye. She often includes her father in silly videos on TikTok that demonstrate how close they are. She frequently shares posts on Instagram showcasing her bold gameday outfits. Prior to dating Whit, she was previously in a relationship with a former Ole Miss quarterback named Walker Howard, per Essentially Sports.

Landry also has two younger siblings.

While Landry may be leading the headlines this week, she’s not the only Kiffin kid making moves. Lane shares all three of his children — Landry, 20, Pressley, 18, and Knox, 16 — with ex-wife Layla. As Sports Illustrated confirms, the pair divorced in 2016 but have since reconciled and recently relocated to Oxford, Miss., to prioritize family time. For Lane, coaching and co-parenting go hand in hand.

According to Essentially Sports as well as the family’s social media activity, Lane’s middle child Pressley is a rising volleyball star who played at California powerhouse Mater Dei before committing to the USC Trojans. Known for her athleticism and quiet confidence, she’s set to join USC’s 2025 class and has already turned heads in recruiting circles. Though she keeps a lower profile than her sister, Pressley’s own social media has occasionally made headlines — most recently during a team visit that included a viral photo in her USC uniform aboard a private plane.

Landry’s youngest sibling is Monte Knox Kiffin, more affectionally known as Knox. The family’s social media activity suggests Knox is following in his father’s footsteps. Knox was crowned a standout quarterback in his 2026 class after transferring to Oxford High School. Knox often shows up in photos and videos doing warmups, backyard drills, and game day rituals with his father.

From last night’s Crosstown Classic - @Lane_Kiffin watching son Knox help defeat rival. pic.twitter.com/rwxAnDXpsI — Joshua Taylor McCoy (@OleMissPix) September 13, 2025

Initially, custody of his children was granted to Layla after their divorce. Lane, however, is committed to co-parenting and does what he can to keep his children close.