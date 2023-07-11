Home > Entertainment 'Secrets of Playboy': Former Playmate Lauren Anderson on Misconceptions, Hefner, and More (EXCLUSIVE) 'Secrets of Playboy': Former Playmate Lauren Anderson spoke exclusively with 'Distractify' about the biggest misconceptions, life today, and more. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jul. 10 2023, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@laurenabrignac

The bombshell A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy is back with new stories and more behind-the-scenes accounts of Hugh Hefner and his Playboy empire. The premiere episode of Season 2 dishes on the 2002 reality television series The Girl Next Door: The Search for a Playboy Centerfold, which followed a group of women competing to become Playboy's "Miss July."

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2, Episode 1 of Secrets of Playboy delves into the women's accounts of competing on the reality show, including their experiences with the Hef, and their life after posing for the risque magazine. Distractify sat down with the winner of The Search for a Playboy Centerfold, Lauren Anderson, who opened up about her life today, and the misconceptions she hopes to clear up since posing for the nude magazine.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Anderson now — what the Playboy centerfold is doing today.

While studying to become a veterinarian at the University of Florida, Lauren found out that Playboy was casting for a reality TV show. After already having posed for the "College Issue" of the magazine, Lauren figured she'd give it a shot. The Playboy model eventually went on to win the entire competition.

"My life definitely changed a lot," Lauren told us about life after winning the show. "And definitely for the better." After winning a coveted centerfold position, Lauren went on to pose for the magazine until 2012. Now, the former model is married with two sons. "I got pregnant with my first son, actually, still working for Playboy doing a nationwide tour for Seagram in my bunny suit for Playboy and I was pregnant," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren told us that even after she got married and had kids, she and her husband would still regularly attend parties at the mansion. Overall, the model doesn't regret her time posing for the magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Anderson hopes viewers will be open to other people's stories in 'Secrets of Playboy.'

Season 1 of Secrets of Playboy delved into allegations of sexual assault, drug abuse, and more, in relation to the late Hugh Hefner. However, Lauren told us that she hopes "viewers that view[ed] the first season, be openminded."

"The first season led people kind of down a very, very negative path of Playboy, and if you want to really know the truth about what Playboy, you know, was and the people that were in Playboy, and around Playboy, you gotta watch the second season," she continued. "There's a lot more to it than that one road that [viewers] went down," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren explained to us that her "experiences were very different from the experiences told by some of the people on the first season." The model noted that she was never part of Hef's "girlfriends" so her relationship was strictly a professional one.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Anderson on her relationship with Hugh Hefner.

While Lauren wouldn't want to change anything about her Playboy career, she would like to clear up misconceptions and stereotypes that are associated with the brand, telling us that she'd like to change the mindset of people who think all Playboy models are "promiscuous," and "that we've all slept with Hef."

Several women have come forward with allegations against the late Playboy owner, Lauren told us that she "always had really great interaction with him." "He was always welcoming to me," she continued. Lauren explained that before moving to Los Angeles, she would stay at the mansion in the guest house and was welcome to bring her family members and boyfriend too. "It was an open-door policy for me," she added. "He and I got along really well."