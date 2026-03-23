What is Leonid Radvinky's Net Worth? The OnlyFans Owner Was a Billionaire Leonid was in the billionaire club. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 23 2026, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: LinkedIn

It seems as if every day brings the news of a celebrity death. And unfortunately, March 23, 2026, is no different. In case you didn’t know, Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, has died. He was only 43.

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While folks have learned that his death was caused by his cancer battle, many people are shocked to learn of his death at such a young age. After all, in the eyes of many, attaining lasting wealth can help battle illnesses. That said, since Leonid jas passed on, fans are wondering about his wealth. After all, owning a subscription-based content platform comes with many perks. So, what is Leonid Radvinsky’s net worth? Here’s the scoop.

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What is Leonid Radvinsky’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Leonid’s net worth was rather large. Thanks to his work ethic and various ventures, his net worth was estimated at $4.7 billion at his death. This figure is derived from owning multiple businesses, including Fenix, the parent company of OnlyFans; CyberTania, a hacked-password site; and MyFreeCams, an adult webcam site.

Leonid Radvinsky Businessman and computer programmer Net worth: $3.7 billion Leonid Radvinsky is a Ukrainian-American businessman known for being the owner of OnlyFans. Birthdate: May 30, 1982 Birthname: Leonid Radvinsky Birthplace: Odesa, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union Wife: Katie Chudnovsky (m.2008-) Children: Four children

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However, it’s clear that OnlyFans was responsible for generating Leonid’s sizable fortune. With various pop culture stars joining the platform, from Bella Thorne to Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, the site blossomed with subscribers and creators. In fact, Forbes shared that OnlyFans had nearly 190 million users during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

But, despite the platform banning sexually explicit content in 2021, it has continued to blossom. Celebrities from all walks of life have joined the platform, and the site has even become a place for creators to make serious bank from their content.

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Reuters reports that OnlyFans reached the billion-dollar revenue mark. “Under [Leonid’s] ​ownership, OnlyFans turned from a platform that once avoided explicit ⁠content into an adults-only phenomenon with more than 300 million ​users and over $1 billion in annual revenue,” the outlet shared.

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 after a battle with cancer.



“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family… pic.twitter.com/xJetAcTZmU — Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2026

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Leonid Radvinsky leaves behind a family.

No one would think that a man who owns a porn website would be partial to privacy. However, Leonid did a great job of keeping his family away from his business dealings.

According to Filmibeat, Leonid leaves behind a wife, Katie Chudnovsky, and four children. At this time, the names and ages of their children are unknown.

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The site reveals that Katie, a lawyer, has also sprinkled her magic into other areas. Aside from serving as general counsel at a tech firm, she sits on two boards: the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and the Boards of Directors for Elicio Therapeutics, Immix Biopharma, and XCures.

BREAKING: OnlyFans owner and close ally of Ukraine + Israel, Leonid Radvinsky has "died" at 43 after quietly cashing out $1.8B in dividends pic.twitter.com/jnSLONbLPm — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) March 23, 2026

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Since reps of Fenix International have been tight-lipped about the type of cancer Leonid was battling, some people assume that it may have been colorectal cancer, seeing that his wife sits on a board for the alliance.