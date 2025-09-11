'Only Murders in the Building' Revealed Who Plays Lester's Wife in Season 5 Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return in the fifth installment of the blockbuster Hulu series. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 11 2025, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Hulu

Every time Only Murders in the Building returns to television, a new mystery intrigues audiences. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) have to come up with a solution in order to find the criminal who chooses to haunt them at any given time. The fifth season of the Hulu series wasn't the exception. Since the conclusion of the fourth installment, the show made an effort to set the stage for the next murderer to be found.

Lester (Teddy Coluca) has played an important role in the lives of the Arconia residents during earlier seasons of the series. The gang had to confront their friend's death at the end of Season 4, without having any idea of who could have done it or why. Lorraine appeared in Season 5 to grieve her husband, and Hulu cast a major star for the role. Who plays Lester's wife in Only Murders in the Building? Here's what we know about the legendary actor behind Season 5's new character.

Who plays Lester's wife in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

According to the promotional material for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, Dianne Wiest was cast as Lester's wife, Lorraine. The actor's participation in the series was announced long before the season premiered, and it was confirmed in the main trailer for Season 5. Only Murders in the Building grew in popularity due to the brilliant guest stars it has recruited over the years. Dianne merely became a part of that roster.

Some of the most notable major stars who have joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building include Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Jane Lynch. Meryl was introduced as Loretta Durkin, an aspiring actress who eventually became Oliver's love interest. It was at the wedding between Oliver and Loretta that the team found out about Lester's murder. The charismatic doorman was found in the fountain of the Arconia.

Dianne Wiest has a remarkable career in Hollywood.

Long before she was cast as Lester's wife in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, Dianne established herself as a major player in Hollywood thanks to her unforgettable performances on the big screen.

Dianne won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role as Holly in Hannah and Her Sisters. The movie told the story of an extended family, and the main plot is tangled between two Thanksgiving dinners.

Beyond what she accomplished on the big screen, Dianne was also very talented on television. The actor won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her tenure as Lillian Hepworth in Road to Avonlea. Dianne also won a Golden Globe, a second Academy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards later on in her career.