Lexi Martone Underwent Weight Loss Surgery in a Season 1 Episode of 'Unpolished'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 23 2021, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Season 1 of Unpolished explored Lexi Martone's weight loss journey, with one episode (titled "Through Thick and Thin") charting her decision to undergo surgery.
Reportedly, the star decided to take the radical step because she hoped to improve her self-esteem. As a sought-after nail technician, Lexi may also have felt more pressure to conform to the standards prevailing in the fashion and beauty industries.
Lexi Martone's weight loss surgery was captured in a Season 1 episode of 'Unpolished.'
For years, Lexi used her Instagram profile as a portfolio, showcasing nail art designs ranging from a Christmas-bauble-themed 3D sensation to incredibly intricate patterns.
She started posting selfies and outfit photos more regularly around October 2015. Unfortunately, however, the exact date Lexi underwent weight loss surgery is unknown at present.
Some outlets claim that Lexi could have lost as much as 100 pounds or 120 pounds as a result of the weight loss surgery. The star has yet to provide in-depth details on how the procedure affected her life or how it changed her body. Therefore, these calculations should be taken with a grain of salt.
Lexi starred in a Food Network show, 'Bakers vs. Fakers,' in the past.
An enthusiastic chef and baker, Lexi used to share updates about her latest food creations on social media.
As a nail technician, Lexi garnered a great deal of applause for her distinctive style and beautifully detailed nail art pieces. Her food styling adheres to her trademark aesthetic as well.
A talented cook, Lexi appeared on Food Network shows like Bakers vs. Fakers in the past. According to a screenshot shared on Instagram, she might have appeared on Worst Cooks in America as well. Currently, Lexi also stars in Cooking With the Martones, a program available on the official Facebook page of TLC and YouTube.
Lexi says she would love to become Foxy for a day partly because she can eat whatever she wants.
Foxy, Lexi's grandmother, also praised Lexi's cooking talents in a previous video.
"It skipped a generation, my cooking. It skipped [Jennifer] and went to [Lexi]," Foxy remarked in a video.
In another Season 2 teaser, Lexi revealed that she would love to become Foxy for one day.
"If I could be anybody out of this family besides me for the day, it would most definitely be Foxy. Who wouldn't want to be Foxy for a day? I just kind of want to know what goes on up in her head. I'd also like to be Foxy for the day because she can eat whatever she wants and doesn't have to exercise or do a single thing and stay this skinny," Lexi said.
"I just kind of wish you passed that gene onto me but since you did not I'd like to be able to do that for the day and see how that goes," she added.
New episodes of Unpolished air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.