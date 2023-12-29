Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Sorry, Ladies! Viral Rapper Lil Dicky Is Officially Off the Market — Meet His Girlfriend 'Dave' actor Lil Dicky has kept his love life under wraps — that is until now! Read for details on his dating history and his girlfriend. By Pretty Honore Dec. 29 2023, Updated 8:09 a.m. ET Source: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The Gist: “Freaky Friday” rapper Lil Dicky went viral after he released his single, “$ave Dat Money.”

He’s kept his dating life lowkey amid his rise to fame — until now.

Lil Dicky debuted his new girlfriend on Instagram and everyone wants to know more about the mystery woman!

Philadelphia-born rapper Lil Dicky almost broke the internet with the release of his viral single “$ave Dat Money” in 2015. Millions of views later, he’s still making moves in the entertainment world. In the Spring of 2023, Season 3 of the rapper’s self-titled television show, Dave, dropped on FX and he has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

As Lil Dicky continues his rise to fame, fans want to know more about his personal life — including who he’s dating. In the past, he has kept his romantic life pretty lowkey, but that didn’t stop us from putting together a breakdown of his relationship history. Read on for more!

Here’s a look at Lil Dicky’s dating history.

Lil Dicky and Doja Cat sparked dating rumors after the two fell head over heels for one another in Season 2 of Dave. Later, those rumors were debunked because the episode was as fake as their on-screen relationship.

In reality, details on Lil Dicky’s romantic life are scarce. However, there was a woman by the name of Molly who had the rapper in a chokehold. He recounted his love story with his ex-girlfriend in the 2015 song named after her. In a post penned by Lil Dicky on Reddit, the rapper revealed that their relationship came to an end when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

For much of his career, Lil Dicky has lived life as a bachelor — that is until now. Lil Dicky shocked everyone when he revealed that he was off the market in October 2022. He announced the news on social media, affirming his love for his new girlfriend in front of the whole world (wide web) in a sentimental Instagram post. He wrote at the time: "I'm in love!" Following the announcement, questions about Lil Dicky’s mystery woman surfaced — and Distractify has answers!

Who is Lil Dicky’s girlfriend now? Meet Kristin Batalucco.

Because Lil Dicky keeps his love life under wraps, it isn't clear how Lil Dicky and Kristin met or when they started dating, but by the looks of it, they’re still going strong. According to Kristin’s LinkedIn profile, she attended Michigan State University from 2007 to 2012. There, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Media Arts and Technology and Film Studies.

