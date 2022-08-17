Lindy and Miguel's Decision Day on 'MAFS' Isn't up for Discussion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 17, 2022 episode of Married at First Sight.

At some point on Married at First Sight, every couple has to face the fact that they'll have to make a big choice on Decision Day. But for Miguel and Lindy, talking about D-Day is a big no-no. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Aug. 17 episode, Lindy says as much when Miguel brings it up.