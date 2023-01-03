Will the Roloffs Return for 'Little People, Big World' Season 25? Here's the Scoop

In late December 2022, Tori participated in an Instagram Stories Q&A session with her followers. One fan asked how long she planned to be on television, per People, and Tori replied, "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to enjoy it while it's here!"

Similarly, Tori responded "yes" in a November 2022 Q&A to a question asking if she would ever "step away from filming."