We Have 'Love Is Blind' Detroit Casting News!

If you are a fan of Love Is Blind — and who isn't? — then listen up! The Netflix show is putting out a casting call for its upcoming season.

Of course, Season 6 has just wrapped up, and we aren't the only ones to think that casting could use a boost, specifically for the men! Could someone please answer the casting call who isn't a jerk? OK, venting sesh over. Now, details are ahead on what to know about the Love Is Blind Detroit casting call!

Here's what to know about the 'Love Is Blind' Detroit casting.

Are you over 21? Then you can fill out a survey in the hopes of appearing on a new season of Love Is Blind. Previous casting calls were put out in Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis. The questionnaire is pretty lengthy, and starts out with some basics, like your name, where you're from, and so on.

Things get deep pretty quickly. Question #5 asks, "Do you want children in the future? If you do have children, do you want to have more children in the future?"

After a few questions about hobbies, the survey then asks about your dating history, which you are prompted to describe in length. Questions only get more difficult from there. "Why do you think you are single?" is one question that may be tough to answer, as is, "What do you think you bring to the table as a potential lifelong partner?"

Of course, as fans know, some of the relationships that bloom in the pods on Love Is Blind last, and other definitely do not. Perhaps the low success rate of the show at only 10 percent is the reason for so many prodding questions.

For instance, potential cast members are asked who their relationship role models are, what their deal breakers are, and what your family traditions are.

"What is something you would be hesitant to share in the pods?" asks another question — and the survey goes on and on, with a total of 69 questions to answer if you are interested in being cast for the next season of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind casting in Detroit thooooooooo pic.twitter.com/SvrwII2MSW — Marsh Madness 🏀⛹🏾‍♀️ (@detroitplair) March 13, 2024

You have to believe love is blind to be chosen.

Judging by the questions on the casting call, it seems that being excited by the possibility of love actually being blind is a prerequisite for appearing on the Netflix show.

For example, one question prods, "Love Is Blind is an unorthodox way to find love. Why are you choosing to find love in this way and why now? Be specific."

The survey also aims to weed out potential cast members who are more interested in gaining followers on social media than actually finding a lasting relationship.