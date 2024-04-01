Home > Television > Reality TV 'Lovers and Liars' Season 1 Will Feature These 'FBoy Island' Alums — Here's When to Watch Hosted by comedienne Nikki Glaser, the CW's 'Lovers and Liars' Season 1 will feature three familiar faces. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/The CW

Looking forward to FGirl Island? Unfortunately, the now defunct title, which was announced as a spinoff series to Max's FBoy Island back in May 2023, is no more. Instead, is has rebranded to a new series dubbed Lovers and Liars. Lovers and Liars will premiere a sneak peek episode at 9 p.m. EST on Monday, April 1 on the CW, following the season premiere of All American. It will then move to its regular time slot of 9 p.m. EST on Thursday, starting on April 11.

Hosted by comedienne Nikki Glaser, the series will follow three single men on a tropical island who must determine which of the 24 women are actually there for love and which are there to compete for the $100,000 cash prize. The men are Benedict Polizzi, CJ Weathers, and Casey Johnson, all of whom are FBoy Island alums. Keep reading to learn more about them.

Benedict Polizzi

Benedict Polizzi made his FBoy Island debut during Season 2 and also appeared in Season 3. He is a stand up comedian with an impressive following online. Originally from Indiana, Benedict often shares comedy content, like his "Polite Catcalling" videos and "Who's Buying This?" series (and his sketches of him imitating people in other professions), on his Instagram and TikTok feeds. Both accounts can be found under the @BenedictPolizzi handle. He also hosts the comedy podcast Espresso w/ Benedict Polizzi.

CJ Weathers

CJ Weathers (real name Curtis Jr) is a basketball player from Dallas, Texas, who appeared on Season 3 of Fboy Island. CJ is currently an ambassador for Rockstar Original and Fashion Nova. In his Instagram bio, he writes that Brandon Lee Buckley, a popular TikTok personality, manages him. In 2022, CJ graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University. You can follow him on Instagram at @theweatherman22.

Casey Johnson

