M on 'Motherland: Fort Salem' Had a Life-Threatening Experience Before Becoming an Actor

M’s introduction comes in Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem. M is a nonbinary second-year soldier in War College who is very protective of the Unit and any witch in their coven. What does this mean for Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams)?

It looks like M may not be so welcoming to the three of them, but they're in their coven, so it seems like our trio will have someone new on their side. But who exactly will they be fighting?