McDonald's and Mariah Carey Just Unveiled a Menu of Free Food for the Holidays

The free McCafe bakery item will be available for the entirety of Dec. 15, while the free Sausage McMuffin with egg will only be available during breakfast hours. T-shirts and beanies will be offered to fans while supplies last.

According to an official press release from McDonald's, "After redeeming the deals, customers will need to provide their name and shipping address to receive merchandise directly. The merchandise is only available while supplies last and will be shipped in February 2022."