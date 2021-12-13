McDonald's and Mariah Carey Just Unveiled a Menu of Free Food for the Holidays

McDonald's and Mariah Carey Just Unveiled a Menu of Free Food for the HolidaysBy Chris Barilla
Dec. 13 2021, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
In recent times, there has been a slew of celebrities who have teamed up with McDonald's to bring their fast-food dreams to the masses. Whether it be Travis Scott, BTS, or Saweetie, the different stars that partnered with the fast-food giant each brought something unique to the table and reinvented the traditional McDonald's meal in one way or another.
Now, the latest star to work with McDonald's came just at the right time for the holiday season: Mariah Carey. The singer and the fast-food chain have switched up the notion of the celebrity-food partnership, this time offering free food to select participants during the month of December 2021, leading up to Christmas day. Keep reading for a breakdown of the collaboration and how you can grab some Mariah-certified free food.
Wait, Mariah Carey has her own menu at McDonald's?
You read that right, instead of giving the singer a signature meal as they have with past superstar collaborators, Mariah and McDonald's decided to switch things up for the holidays to bring some cheer. From Dec. 13, 2021 until Dec. 24, 2021, a different food item from the McDonald's menu, dubbed for this promotion "The Mariah Menu," will be available for free each day.
The only stipulations involved are that a customer must spend at least $1 to activate the reward and get the daily free item, and that the entire purchase must be made through the McDonald's app. Customers can select to either pick up their order in-store or have it delivered in areas where home delivery is available.
The collaborative holiday menu that the two have unveiled spotlights some of McDonald's biggest sellers, such as a free Big Mac, a free six-piece Chicken McNugget, or a free Sausage Biscuit. However, some of the days are more significant than others, as some participating McDonald's locations will also be offering free clothing along with the food.
Indeed, on Dec. 15, 2021 and Dec. 21, 2021, participating McDonald's locations will be giving out free co-branded Mariah and McDonald's swag to lucky customers stopping by their restaurants, which can be viewed below. On Dec. 15, the free McCafe bakery item will be accompanied by a free Mariah x McDonald's beanie. On Dec. 21, the free Sausage McMuffin with egg will be accompanied by a free Mariah x McDonald's t-shirt.
The free McCafe bakery item will be available for the entirety of Dec. 15, while the free Sausage McMuffin with egg will only be available during breakfast hours. T-shirts and beanies will be offered to fans while supplies last.
According to an official press release from McDonald's, "After redeeming the deals, customers will need to provide their name and shipping address to receive merchandise directly. The merchandise is only available while supplies last and will be shipped in February 2022."
Leave it to Mariah to interject a bit of holiday cheer into something as regular as going to the McDonald's drive-thru. Check out the collaborative menu items and merchandise at your local McDonald's location now!