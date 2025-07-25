Are Mario and Princess Peach Just Friends? Nintendo Drops Bombshell for Gaming Fans The characters were introduced to a new generation of fans through 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.' By Diego Peralta Published July 25 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Illumination

The biggest romance in the history of Nintendo has been confirmed to be something completely different. Over the course of decades, fans have believed Mario and Princess Peach to be a couple. That might no longer be the case. The stars of Super Mario Bros. have been merely implied to be a couple in the past, considering how Mario constantly puts it all on the line to rescue the princess, but a recent development could point towards a different direction.

Ever since Mario was introduced in his earlier appearances, the plumber has been more than willing to rescue the beautiful Princess Peach. Unfortunately for the potential couple's supporters, the characters never got married in the games. After so many adventures, why haven't the heroes tied the knot? Are Mario and Princess Peach just friends? Here's what we know about the nature of the relationship between two of the most popular video game characters of all time.

Are Mario and Princess Peach only friends?

According to IGN, a recent Nintendo app update has stated that Princess Peach and Mario are only friends. The information is no longer available, since a second update by Nintendo changed the description that sent the internet into a frenzy. However, the original report managed to preserve Nintendo's quotes. The original screenshot read: "Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can." The text was pulled from official character descriptions by Nintendo.

At the end of the day, audiences are free to interpret the relationship between Mario and Princess Peach in any way they want. The characters have been appearing in video games for more than 40 years. They have been the focal point of movies, an animated television series, and even theme park attractions. Through their multiple versions, it's easy for their loyal fans to determine if Mario and Peach are a couple or not, even while the company behind the characters focuses on their friendship.

Mario and Princess Peach's romance has been confirmed before.

The recent Nintendo app update might have established that Mario and Princess Peach are supposed to be friends, but other iterations of the characters haven't been afraid to let the plumber and the princess fall in love. YouTube user BeardBear has uploaded a compilation of all the times Princess Peach has kissed Mario in the franchise's games. Sure, these can be interpreted as friendly, but their consistency is enough to wonder if something else is going on.