Marshall Glaze Got Engaged to Someone Else After 'Love Is Blind' — What Happened?

When Marshall Glaze showed up at the Season 7 reunion for Love Is Blind, well after his own season had ended, viewers were here for it. His facial expressions and reactions to the drama that didn't include him were just what the special needed. But fans couldn't help but wonder about Marshall now, and if Marshall is still engaged following his own season of the Netflix show.

During Season 4 of Love Is Blind, Marshall got engaged to Jackie Bonds. However, things went from bad to worse when Jackie began bad-mouthing Marshall in group texts and then moved on with another guy from the pods. Since then, that is all water on the bridge — mostly. But is Marshall still engaged to the woman he met after filming ended for Season 4?

Is Marshall from 'Love Is Blind' still engaged?

According to Marshall at the Season 7 reunion, he is no longer engaged to Dr. Chay Barnes. Outside of Love Is Blind, in September 2024, Marshall shared as much with People. "Ultimately, we came to the realization that we are in two different places in life right now," he shared with the outlet. At the time, he also revealed that neither of them were "ruling anything out." But when he appeared at the reunion as a guest (and not in the hot seat this time around), he was very much not engaged.

Judging by social media clues, the breakup is still very much on, and Marshall is no longer engaged. But that doesn't necessarily mean he's looking either. He hasn't shared any details on Instagram of another romance in his life, and for now, it looks like he's just enjoying life with friends. His posts also focus a lot on self-reflection.

From videos about going through things along to figure out "who you need to be," to remembering what you can and can't control, Marshall's various mantras seem to be all about healing and looking inward. While part of that healing journey doesn't involve staying away from reality TV, he also seems content to be part of Love Is Blind as a commentator and bystander rather than someone in the thick of it.

Marshall and AD had fans talking after the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion.

Marshall appeared on the Season 7 reunion alongside Amber Desiree "AD" Smith from Season 6. Like Marshall, she didn't leave her season married. But AD and Marshall's facial expressions and reactions to the drama at the reunion have fans almost wishing that these two would get together. Especially now that Marshall is no longer engaged.