Martina Navratilova Is Rumored to Be Headed Toward an Intense Divorce The iconic tennis player married Julia Lemigova in 2014. The couple adopted two boys a decade later.

Maintaining a healthy marriage might be more difficult than conquering Grand Slam tournaments. At least, that's what the narrative surrounding Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova suggests. Martina is no stranger to being the center of attention. Ever since the relationship began, both parties were presumably aware that the media would pay attention to their love story. The retired tennis player from Czechoslovakia is too famous to maintain a lot of privacy.

The love life of Martina is something that was left up for public opinion to judge since people found out about the athlete's romantic preferences. Decades after being questioned about her personal life for the first time, a new controversy surrounds Martina. Is Martina getting a divorce? Here's what we know about the rumors surrounding the love life of the prolific tennis legend. There appears to be trouble in paradise for one of the icons of the sport.

Is Martina Navratilova getting a divorce?

Rumors grow quickly in the entertainment industry. A post on Reddit began to question whether Martina and Julia were heading toward a divorce after the reality television star confessed to her partner that she had been unfaithful. It's common for marriages that last for a very long time to run into complications. Julia used The Real Housewives of Miami as a platform to support her career on television.



Reality television comes with a lot of drama. But no one expected Julia to drop such a massive confession during the Season 7 Reunion. The marriage between Martina and the television star had run smoothly for a decade. Some relationships don't last forever. Julia stated that she had been intimate with Adriana de Moura, another of the stars featured on The Real Housewives of Miami. Martina's heartbreak was imminent.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova started a family before the scandal.

Love is complicated, in all of its forms. People reports that, a year before the cheating scandal exploded between Martina and Julia, the couple adopted two sons in order to form a family. The boys started a new chapter in the lives of the celebrities. Despite the strong feelings the tennis player and the reality star have for their sons, their marriage ran into a bunch of trouble due to the cheating confession.

