Is Matthew McConaughey Saying "Alright Alright Alright" to Running for Governor of Texas? Matthew McConaughey for Governor: Be a lot cooler if you voted. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 12 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET

America sure does love an entertaining politician. There are tons of stories of evocative people becoming civil servants. Sometimes these stories are harrowing. For example, in 1990, Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry was arrested while smoking crack in an FBI sting operation. Most people forgave the gregarious Barry because he was charismatic and worked to earn back their trust. His personality was as memorable as his time as mayor.

When folks think of entertainers-turned-politicians, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump are the most notable. Before Reagan was president, he was an actor. President Trump's captivating vibe earned him a spot as host of The Apprentice. His performance on the tough reality show helped him get to the White House. Perhaps Matthew McConaughey's IMDB credits, coupled with his folksy charm, can get him to the Texas governor's mansion. Is this fake news? Here's what we know.



Is Matthew McConaughey running for governor?

Maybe Matthew McConaughey is taking a page out of Arnold Schwarzenneger's playbook. After all, the Terminator spent seven years as the governor of California. Why can't the guy who was Dazed and Confused become alert and focused as governor of Texas?

Rumors of Matthew's political aspirations began where all rumors begin nowadays: on TikTok. "Is this real life, y'all," asked Cassandra M. Jones in a video. The TikToker captured footage of a stage in Austin, Texas, that featured a "Matthew McConaughey for Governor" banner. Beneath it was a nod to his breakout role: Be a lot cooler if you voted.

While this would certainly be a wild ride, the stage is most likely part of the upcoming Apple TV Plus series Brothers. The show stars Matthew and Woody Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves. In it, they decide to put their close friendship to the test by living together with their families on Matthew's Texas ranch.

Matthew has studied the idea of running for governor.

In September 2025, Matthew was asked about his political goals during a photoshoot with People. "I don't know," said the 55-year-old. "It's something I started looking into probably six years ago and something I've continued to study, what that arena is, what it would mean, how could I be useful in it, would I be useful in it?"

Something that gives the actor pause when it comes to politics is his family. He always wanted to be a dad and is enjoying his time as father to his three children. "So let me do what I can with Camila to get these three kids out of the house as healthy individuals, as much as I can make that possible," he said, adding that once that happens, he'll be free to make decisions that won't affect his children as much. Matthew said he isn't ready to sacrifice his time with his kids.