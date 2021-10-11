Michele Poulik Was a Set Designer and Longterm Crew Member of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

A recent episode of NCIS: Los Angeles paid tribute to Michele Poulik , a set designer and longtime crew member who passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The creators dedicated a title card to the Primetime Emmy nominee who first joined the staff in 2009. So, what's there to know about Michele? What did she do on NCIS: LA ? Was she involved in other projects as well?

Michele Poulik worked as a set decorator for 'NCIS: LA' before her tragic death.

Michele landed one of her first projects circa 1988. As a set decorator, she contributed to Moontrap, a cyberpunk horror movie directed by Robert Dyke and starring Walter Koenig, Bruce Campbell, and Leigh Lombardi. Two years later, Michele signed on to do Hard to Die, a slasher-drama charting five women's attempts to get to the bottom of a series of bloody murders. During the early stages of her career, she also worked on Lunatics: A Love Story, Hard Target, and others.

Article continues below advertisement

Michele joined NCIS: LA over a decade ago, following a good few stints on TV series like From the Earth to the Moon, Huff, The Shield, and others. She is credited on some 228 NCIS: LA episodes, including the Season 12 Finale of the show. The creators of NCIS: LA dedicated a title card in the Season 13 premiere to her life and work. "[Michele's] smile, presence, and laughter lit up every day," read the title card, per Daily Express.

Michele passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, per The Sun. She is survived by her sister, Janet, brother-in-law, Bruce Babiarz, and many friends. "She was amazingly creative and worked tirelessly on every set she worked on," Janet told the Set Decorators Society of America. "I will miss her zeal for life and all things beautiful."