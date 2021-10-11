Michele Poulik Was a Set Designer and Longterm Crew Member of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'By Leila Kozma
Oct. 11 2021, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
A recent episode of NCIS: Los Angeles paid tribute to Michele Poulik, a set designer and longtime crew member who passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The creators dedicated a title card to the Primetime Emmy nominee who first joined the staff in 2009. So, what's there to know about Michele? What did she do on NCIS: LA? Was she involved in other projects as well?
Michele Poulik worked as a set decorator for 'NCIS: LA' before her tragic death.
Michele landed one of her first projects circa 1988. As a set decorator, she contributed to Moontrap, a cyberpunk horror movie directed by Robert Dyke and starring Walter Koenig, Bruce Campbell, and Leigh Lombardi.
Two years later, Michele signed on to do Hard to Die, a slasher-drama charting five women's attempts to get to the bottom of a series of bloody murders. During the early stages of her career, she also worked on Lunatics: A Love Story, Hard Target, and others.
Michele joined NCIS: LA over a decade ago, following a good few stints on TV series like From the Earth to the Moon, Huff, The Shield, and others. She is credited on some 228 NCIS: LA episodes, including the Season 12 Finale of the show.
The creators of NCIS: LA dedicated a title card in the Season 13 premiere to her life and work.
"[Michele's] smile, presence, and laughter lit up every day," read the title card, per Daily Express.
Michele passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, per The Sun. She is survived by her sister, Janet, brother-in-law, Bruce Babiarz, and many friends.
"She was amazingly creative and worked tirelessly on every set she worked on," Janet told the Set Decorators Society of America. "I will miss her zeal for life and all things beautiful."
Michele was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award with her recreations of the Apollo moon mission in 'From the Earth to the Moon.'
Michele earned some of the highest accolades during her career, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for From the Earth to the Moon in 1998. A visionary creative, she also contributed to hit TV shows like The Comeback or Lincoln Heights.
Michele also served on the SDSA Board of Directors for a while. Industry-leading publications like Set Decor Magazine have profiled her work.
An avid traveler, Michele would sometimes use social media to share details about her latest adventures, such as trips to the beach. Michele also made sure to look after her parents. Per SDSA, she invited her mom, Emily, to stay with her in her Los Angeles home until her passing in 2020.
On NCIS: LA, Michele contributed to unforgettable episodes. From police procedural dramas to sci-fiction movis and comedies, Michele turned a varied range of projects into an incredible success. She will be greatly missed.
