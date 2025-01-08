Where Is Micki Velton Now? The Private Life of Jerry Springer’s Ex-Wife Micki and Jerry were married from 1973 to 1994. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 8 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As the former wife of television icon Jerry Springer, Micki Velton has long been known for her private nature. Despite being married to one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, Micki kept her personal life out of the public eye, both during and after her marriage. Today, many wonder where Micki Velton is now and what her life looks like in the wake of Jerry’s passing in 2023.

While Micki does not have a public presence, her legacy remains tied to Jerry’s. So, her name occasionally resurfaces in media profiles about the late talk show host. Still, her absence from public life has left fans curious.

Source: Mega

Where is Micki Velton now and why is so little known about her?

Micki married Jerry in 1973. They met during a blind date in 1969 and proceeded to date for four years before tying the knot. The couple welcomed their only child, Katie Springer, in 1976. Throughout their marriage, Micki took pride in living a private life out of the spotlight. This continued even as Jerry transitioned from politics to his high-profile career in television.

Unfortunately, because of her commitment to privacy, the timeline of their separation is a bit murky. There are some sources that claim they divorced in 1994. Others, however, believe they remain married while living separately for a while after that. Following their split, Micki continued to stay out of the spotlight. She does not have a public social media presence, she doesn’t have a profile on Wikipedia, and she doesn’t participate in media interviews. For the most part, she remains invisible as far as public records go.

Unfortunately, there is no concrete information to report exactly what Micki is doing with her life now or in recent years. For the most part, the last time her name made major headlines was back when Jerry passed away in 2023.

She made headlines following Jerry Springer’s death in 2023.

Jerry died in April 2023. This prompted a surge of media attention focused on his life and legacy. Unfortunately, this did result in Micki’s name landing in the headlines. This, however, did not change her stance on wanting to stay out of the spotlight. She reportedly refrained from making a public statement on his passing and continued to stay out of the spotlight. Micki’s decision to remain silent was consistent with her lifelong preference for privacy.

Some question if Jerry Springer's ex-wife is still alive.

Micki’s story remains one of intentional obscurity. Unlike many who become tied to fame through their marriages, Micki has actively chosen a life away from public scrutiny. Today, fans searching for updates about her life will find few answers.

What is known is that Micki likely continues to live a quiet life. Despite some concerns, it is reasonable to assume she is still alive as there have been no reports of her passing. Even though she takes pride in her private life, her passing would almost certainly make headlines given her connection to Jerry.