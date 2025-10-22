'Love Is Blind's Monica Davis Says IVF Treatments and Possible Infertility "Won't Break" Her "IVF is a lesson in letting go," she wrote on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 22 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@monicajadedavis

After Monica left Love Is Blind Season 7 without a husband, she seemed ready to start over. And, following the filming of the Washington, D.C. season, she did just that. Per Instagram, Monica began dating boyfriend Zac in January 2024. In October 2025, she shared details on Instagram about her IVF struggles and her journey to getting pregnant with Zac by her side.

Some of Monica's posts about IVF have been jokes, while others have been more serious. However, it seems, she is clear on wanting to share her journey with her followers and supporters. Love Is Blind fans saw her relationship with fiancé Stephen end after she caught him sending explicit texts to another woman, so it's safe to say that she has an abundance of supporters who want to see her thrive outside of the Netflix show.

'Love Is Blind's Monica Davis opened up about IVF.

In July 2025, Monica shared a time-lapse video compilation on Instagram where she injects herself with IVF shots and Zac helps her. In some of the clips, she's happy and excited. In others, she seems more defeated. In the caption, Monica wrote about what IVF means for her in figuring out how she may or may not be able to start a family with Zac.

"IVF is a lesson in letting go," she wrote. "Of timelines, control & certainty. In letting go, we also hold on… to our dream, to our hopes, to our faith. Infertility is a sad & dark place that has tested me in the deepest of ways. But it won't break me."

Prior to that, Monica shared other videos about trying to have a baby. In August 2025, she posted a video where she revealed that she and Zac had already been trying to have a baby with IVF for six months at that point. Text on the screen in her video talks about what she and Zac might want their baby to look like. She also dispels some misconceptions about IVF, including the incorrect notion of being able to pick if she has a boy or girl.

Monica shared more details about her IVF journey on the What's the Reality? podcast on Oct. 21, 2025. "We have not even made it to a place where our embryos last long enough to talk about transferring them," she said. "So no one prepares you for that outcome. They prepare you for, like, maybe they'll transfer and you'll have a miscarriage, which I can't imagine. But no one prepares you to put your body through all of this, like the money, the time, the energy, and ... by day seven … your embryos are gone."

According to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, embryos can fail to develop properly, making them unable to be transferred when the time comes. This may be what Monica referred to on the podcast. If the cells in an embryo have too many or not enough chromosomes, they can be unusable when the time comes to transfer them.

Who is Monica dating after 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

Not long after Season 7 of Love Is Blind ended, Monica and Zac went Instagram official. Apparently, things progressed quickly too, because by her own admission, they started trying to have a baby months into their relationship. As they continue on their IVF journey, they are also building a house together.

