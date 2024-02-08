Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Tiffany Haddish “If You Had a Husband Like Mine, You May Not Have Two DUIs”: Mo’Nique Shades Tiffany Haddish By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 8 2024, Published 6:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

What did Tiffany Haddish say about Mo'Nique's husband?

Unsurprisingly, all of this drama dates back to a business dispute Mo'Nique had with Netflix when she was purportedly insulted for being offered $500,000 for a stand-up comic special from the streaming giant. Mo'Nique thought that the business offer was rooted in racial and gender discrimination, highlighting how Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld made $60 million and $100 million respectively from their own agreements with the network.

Haddish had a different take on Netflix's business strategies, stating that the streaming application provided new opportunities for Black women: "My business run different than her business. I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for Black females and comedy."

It could be that Haddish was referring to the fact that Mo'Nique purportedly "pushed" for an open marriage between her and her partner Sidney Hicks. Whatever Haddish meant by "that husband," it seems that Mo'Nique didn't take too kindly to what she implied.

During her February 2024 Shannon Sharpe podcast appearance, Mo'Nique seemed to be suggesting that Haddish answered the way that she did in order to put herself in the good graces of a white journalist: "I remember our beautiful sister Tiffany Haddish did an interview with GQ magazine. And this, in my humble opinion, is where we keep throwing each other under the bus."

Mo'Nique continued, seemingly suggesting that if Haddish had a husband like Hicks in her life, she may've not been caught driving under the influence: "You’re doing an interview with GQ magazine – and I’m assuming the journalist was a white person – and the conversation turned to Mo’Nique. And she said, ‘Well, I don’t do business like Mo’Nique do business. And I’m glad I don’t have that husband of hers.’ And when I saw that it’s like Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUIs."

“Tiffany Haddish if you had a husband like mine maybe you wouldn’t have 2 DUI’s and child grooming allegations” - Monique

Haddish, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was arrested in Georgia in 2022 for getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while inebriated, and again after a November 2023 performance at the Laugh Factory in Beverly Hills after she was found slumped over in her car and holding up traffic in the middle of the road in a stalled whip.

Mo'Nique also referenced the accusations surrounding Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for purportedly making 7- and 14-year-old siblings engage in "sexually explicit skits" in a lawsuit, that was waived off as a "shakedown" for money by reps from both Spears and Haddish.

