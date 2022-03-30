Marvel Fans Think That Moon Knight and Venom Share a Lot of Similar Traits

If you're a longtime Marvel fan, or even someone who's gotten into the comic book characters over the last few years, then you've got plenty to be happy about when it comes to the content Disney/Sony have been putting out over the years. Especially because heroes who weren't as widely known, like Ant Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy, have become globally recognized intellectual properties.

Disney Plus's latest series Moon Knight puts Oscar Isaac in the titular role of the beloved (if not obscure) hero. And fans of the show are noticing some similarities between the nocturnal avenger and Venom.