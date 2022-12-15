'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Star Mozhan Marnò Recently Got Married — Who Is Her Husband?

Actress, writer, and activist Mozhan Marnò appears as one of Toby Fleishman's (Jesse Eisenberg) love interests on the FX on Hulu limited comedy series Fleishman Is in Trouble. Her character Nahid's situation on the series is a complicated one, but she does genuinely like Toby.

Offscreen, Mozhan's own dating life is far more stable than her Fleishman Is In Trouble character. Is Mozhan's husband also an actor?