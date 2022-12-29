Who Are Nathalie Emmanuel's Parents? A Look at the 'Invitation' Star's Family

Many of us first became familiar with Nathalie Emmanuel in Season 3 of Game of Thrones (i.e., back in the early seasons when the show was worth watching — change our minds).

Since then, you've seen her in big film franchises like the Fast and Furious flicks and the Maze Runner movies, as well as the miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral and the fantasy show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, in which she voiced the character Deet.