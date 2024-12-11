J.R. Says He "Sets the Standard" for Nick and Their Matching Tattoos on 'The Ultimatum' Nick and J.R. don't see eye to eye when it comes to Sandy. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 11 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Although Nick and Sandy are back together in the Dec. 11 batch of The Ultimatum episodes on Netflix, things aren't exactly perfect. He is less than thrilled with the fact that she kissed J.R. multiple times, and everyone has something to say about Nick getting the same tattoo as J.R. before the first trial marriages were over. J.R, himself is sure that Nick just wants to be like him because Sandy likes him, and that's a whole other can of worms right there.

Article continues below advertisement

When the couples meet up during the trial marriages with the original partners, Sandy tells Nick to explain the story of his tattoo which now matches one of J.R.'s tattoos. Apparently, it was an accident. But J.R. isn't buying it, and some fans aren't really sold on the idea that Nick's "accidental" tattoo was not at least a little but intentional.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Nick and J.R. have matching tattoos on 'The Ultimatum.'

During Episode 7, Nick reveals that he got a new tattoo during the experience, and it says something in Latin about fortune favoring the brave. What it says is less important than the reaction that it elicits from J.R., though, who has the same tattoo on the outside of his hands. When put together, his hands spell out the same Latin quote that Nick has on his own body, now and forever.

"I think he's probably trying to copy off of me [because] he knows how much Sandy loved being with me," J.R. tells producers on The Ultimatum. "And so, he's like, 'I'm going to get the same tattoo on my arm, so I can be like J.R.' That's cool, you know? I set the standard. He made up a cool story like it was an accident. That's OK. That's OK if you wanna be like me, Nick."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Nick does claim that he meant to have the tattoo artist put a different quote on him. But it's unclear how the artist could be this mistaken if Nick hadn't also given the artist this particular "fortis fortuna" quote. It also comes at the worst time for him, when his confidence with girlfriend Sandy is at an all-time low.

Nick has other tattoos he has shown off on the show.