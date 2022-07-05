Olivia Plath's Sister Lauren Is Rumored to Be Dating Moriah's Ex, Max Kallschmidt

Through four seasons of Welcome to Plathville, TLC fans have followed along as Kim and Barry Plath's older kids have branched out from their sheltered upbringing. Viewers have grown to know each member of the Plath family on a deeper level, but they still don't know a ton about Ethan's wife Olivia Plath's family, including her siblings. Olivia's brother Nathan Meggs is currently living with them in Tampa, but who is their sister, Lauren?

Keep reading to learn why fans are curious about her.