Olivia Plath's Sister Lauren Is Rumored to Be Dating Moriah's Ex, Max Kallschmidt
Through four seasons of Welcome to Plathville, TLC fans have followed along as Kim and Barry Plath's older kids have branched out from their sheltered upbringing. Viewers have grown to know each member of the Plath family on a deeper level, but they still don't know a ton about Ethan's wife Olivia Plath's family, including her siblings. Olivia's brother Nathan Meggs is currently living with them in Tampa, but who is their sister, Lauren?
Keep reading to learn why fans are curious about her.
Is Olivia Plath's sister Lauren dating Max Kallschmidt?
Those who have tuned into Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville know that Moriah Plath and her boyfriend Max Kallschmidt broke up after he confessed to cheating on her after she moved to Tampa with Ethan and Olivia. The original plan was for Max to eventually join them, but those hopes and dreams were shattered because of Max's infidelity.
Since the breakup, Max has remained active on social media. Followers grew suspicious in late June 2022 when he reportedly posted Instagram photos featuring a mystery blonde woman at a Cincinnati Reds baseball game. Among the photos was a shot of Max and the woman (whom Screen Rant identified as Olivia's sister Lauren Geopinger) posing with the team's mascot. Many fans understandably wondered if they were dating.
That Instagram post has since been deleted and the comments have been turned off on the entirety of Max's account. It's unclear if the speculation about Max dating Olivia's sister Lauren had anything to do with it.
Olivia Plath has respected the privacy of most of her other siblings.
Although Olivia has since broken free from her sheltered, highly conservative upbringing, her childhood was very similar to that of the Plath kids — meaning she was raised with fundamentalist Christian values alongside a slew of siblings. Her maiden name is Meggs, and she was raised in rural Virginia.
Olivia is purposefully vague when it comes to identifying members of her family, (With that said, her brother Nathan has been featured in Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville.) Another sister, Lydia Grace (not to be confused with sister-in-law Lydia Plath) has publicly spoken out about the trauma she experienced growing up the way she did.
In March 2022, Lydia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing next to some of her younger siblings.
"This week was probably one of the hardest I’ve ever experienced, but I got to see a few of my little siblings after three years of being cut off," she captioned the post. "I didn’t ask to be born into a fundie family, but none of us did. I love my little siblings with my whole heart and having my two little sisters ripped away in the name of religion hurt like hell."
Unless Max decides to publicly share whether he's currently in a relationship, it looks like rumors that he may be dating Olivia's sister Lauren are just that: rumors.
Catch new episodes of Welcome to Plathville Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.