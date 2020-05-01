Pop Group ONEDUO Releases Coronavirus-Inspired Remix for a Good Cause (EXCLUSIVE)

In the video, which was shot on an iPhone, you can watch as influencers and some famous faces do some pretty quarantine-inspired (and pretty funny) activities like spreading hand sanitizer on a piece of toast and doing push-ups with Lysol wipes and wine.

"We wanted to shed a positive light on what is a very terrible situation regarding the coronavirus. We saw on social media platforms that there were a small number of college students totally disregarding the social distancing rules and partying on spring break with no regard for anyone else's health," ONEDUO told Distractify exclusively.

"In today's society, reaching the younger masses through social media is the easiest way to spread messages. We believe that incorporating the message in a fun, light way with some of their favorite celebrities would help the majority of our generation understand this was a 'cool' way of staying safe."

More recently, the group raised nearly $2,000 dollars doing a live stream on Twitch that also went to the WHO.

"We were fortunate enough to be healthy and not as personally affected by the virus as some others that we have seen and read about, so we felt we were in a good place to help others," they added. "Communicating our message through our music and content and donating the proceeds to help fight against this horrible virus is just our way of giving back to the community, as we believe it is important for society to be together and strong as a unit to come out on top."