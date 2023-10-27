Home > Viral News > Trending "Literally My Fever Nightmares": Estate Sale Offers Oversized Novelty Items in Strangest House Ever This estate sale from the strangest house ever sold oversized versions of household items in a truly bizarre collection of novelty goods. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 27 2023, Published 6:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@djtables

When you visit an estate sale, you can expect to see a lot of things that are up for grabs for a certain price. Considering that a given house's entire set of contents is being sold — give or take any particular specifications — you can easily pick up anything from a couch to full-blown appliances as long as it has a price tag on it. However, I'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who has a use for the items sold at this particular estate sale on TikTok.

In late October 2023, DJ on TikTok (@djtables) posted a video of their visit to an estate sale where the previous owner had their many items up for sale. The only issue is that practically all of the items there were oversized novelty versions of household items. Let's break down the somewhat bizarre experience.

This estate sale had some strange oversized items up for grabs.

DJ posted about his visit to an estate sale in Los Angeles. All of the novelty items in the house were available for purchase. It's just ... they're all absurdly huge.

This person's house was filled to the brim with gigantic oversized versions of regular household items. Literally take anything that you normally see in your house and picture it enlarged to the point where you'd need your entire span of both arms just to carry it. That's how big these things were.

The novelty-sized items in the person's house included but were not limited to: Baby bottle nipple

Chapstick

Make-up products

Fake rose

Dreidel

Pencil

Tea kettle

Shoes

Crocs

Paint brush

Mini screwdriver

Pliers

Giant lighter

Not to mention: Coffee tin

Planters Peanuts

Totino's Pizza

Dog bowl

Cheese wheel Most of the items are fake versions and their only novelty was that they're all enormous.

Going through some of these rooms in the video quite literally messed with my spatial reasoning. I felt as if I was being guided through a giant's house with everyday items becoming far larger than I ever thought those items could be. Big Ant-Man vibes over here.

If you listen closely to the end of the video, you can hear two people discussing the contents of the house in a little more detail. Apparently, the previous owner collected these items as a hobby.

"She specifically collected them," one person can be heard saying. "She liked it!" "Really!?" another person replied.

As an avid collector of things myself, I'm definitely not here to yuck anyone else's yum. I have my own collection of more toys and figures from my favorite superheroes than I really know what to do with and I absolutely understand the vibes that this woman must have gone through when collecting her own things. Really, the only thing about this collection is that I sorta got vertigo looking at all of the giant items in what are otherwise normal-sized rooms.