Paris Jackson Net Worth Is Huge, but Her Father’s Estate Remains in Court

Growing up as the child of one of the most famous musicians in history isn’t exactly a normal experience. For Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, her entire life has unfolded under a spotlight that rarely fades.

Unfortunately, with that spotlight, the public often feels entitled to know every detail about someone’s personal life — especially how much money they have. So, what is Paris Jackson’s net worth, and how much of it originated from her father’s estate? Keep reading for the details.

Paris Jackson’s net worth comes from both her inheritance and her own career.

Paris’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While her last name certainly carries financial weight, her fortune didn’t come entirely from her father’s estate.

Paris Jackson Model, actor, and singer Net worth: $150 million Paris Jackson is Michael Jackson's only daughter. She's spent her life carving a name for herself in both the entertainment and fashion industries to prove she was more than just a celebrity heir. Birth Name: Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson Birth Date: April 3, 1998 Birth Place: Beverly Hills, Calif. Father's Name: Michael Jackson Mother's Name: Debbie Rowe Siblings: Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. ("Prince") and Prince Michael Jackson II ("Bigi", previously known as "Blanket")

Over the years, Paris has built a career of her own across several industries. She signed with IMG Models, appeared in the Fox series Star, and made her film debut in the 2018 crime comedy Gringo. Her work in both the fashion and entertainment industries helped establish her as more than just a celebrity heir.

Music has also been a major part of her path. Paris released her debut album "Wilted" in 2020 and later followed it with additional singles and an EP titled "Lost." She’s also performed with the folk duo The Soundflowers.

Still, a significant portion of her wealth is connected to Michael Jackson’s estate. Court filings revealed that Paris has received about $65 million in benefits since her father’s death in 2009. This number includes distributions and trust-managed assets tied to her share of the estate.

Michael Jackson’s estate controversy continues to raise questions about money and control.

The controversy surrounding the estate of Paris’s late father remains a heated legal topic. As Celebrity Net Worth reports, Michael left 40 percent of his estate to his three children, 40 percent to his mother, Katherine Jackson, and the remaining portion to charities that helped children.

At the time of his death, the estate was reportedly more than $500 million in debt. Over time, however, estate executors John Branca and John McClain helped turn the finances around, generating billions through licensing deals and catalog sales.

Over the years, there have been many debates over how Michael’s estate was managed, which has caused a lot of legal battles in court. In 2025, Paris filed legal challenges related to the estate’s legal fees and management decisions. She argued that some motions filed by the executors delayed proceedings and wasted resources.

According to court filings reported by People Magazine, Paris’s attorneys argued that a legal motion filed by the estate “did not achieve dismissal of any cause of action” and instead added unnecessary legal expenses.

The executors later sought more than $115,000 in legal fees related to that motion, which Paris’s legal team opposed. Amid the ongoing legal battles, the Jackson estate remains one of the most lucrative celebrity estates in history. Deals involving Michael’s music catalogs and licensing rights have continued generating major revenue long after his death.